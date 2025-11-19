Fauda Zena Velic Honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Jacksonville, FL, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fauda Zena Velic of Jacksonville, Florida has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for October 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of financial services. Velic will be included in the winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries. As a respected member of P.O.W.E.R., Velic was previously honored by the organization as a Woman of the Month for April 2025.
About Fauda Zena Velic
Fauda Zena Velic is the founder and CEO of Accounting at All Costs, Inc., an accounting firm committed to providing exceptional accounting and bookkeeping services to a wide range of clients. With extensive experience in imports and exports, tax planning, bookkeeping, company structure, and assistance with state and federal forms, she has established an admirable record of professional expertise and client advocacy. With over 15 years senior experience, Accounting at All Costs, Inc. can manage entire accounting and financial departments or provide oversight and support for existing in-house financial staff.
Outside of work, Velic's is a member of Weavetales, Global Jax, and the Congress of Refugees. She is also a six-star major marathon finisher, honored in the Guinness Book of World Records as the first woman to finish the hardest marathon in the world. She is currently writing her first book. In addition to running, Velic also enjoys golf and reading.
Fauda holds an M.S. in accounting from the University of Florida, earned in 2009.
For more information visit https://accountingatallcost.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
