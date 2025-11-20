Foot & Ankle Associates Ballantyne: Ribbon Cutting Event
Foot & Ankle Associates will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new Ballantyne location on December 8, 2025, from 12:30–1:30 p.m. The event will be held at 10949 Old Ardrey Kell Rd, Suite 203, Charlotte, NC 28277 and will include tours of the new clinic and an opportunity to meet the care team. The expansion reflects the practice’s ongoing commitment to providing accessible, high-quality podiatry care to the South Charlotte community.
Charlotte, NC, November 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Foot & Ankle Associates is proud to announce the grand opening and ribbon cutting of its newest clinic in the Ballantyne community. The event will take place on Monday, December 8, 2025, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 10949 Old Ardrey Kell Rd, Suite 203, Charlotte, NC 28277.
The new Ballantyne office represents the practice’s continued growth and commitment to expanding high-quality podiatry care across the Greater Charlotte region. Patients in South Charlotte will now have convenient access to advanced foot and ankle services, expert providers, and the same patient-centered experience Foot & Ankle Associates is known for.
“We’re excited to deepen our roots in the Charlotte community and bring exceptional care closer to our patients in Ballantyne,” said Dr. Shapiro, Founder of Foot & Ankle Associates. “This location reflects our commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and service.”
Local officials, community partners, referring providers, and patients are invited to join the celebration, tour the new facility, meet the care team, and participate in the official ribbon cutting.
Event Details
Date: Monday, December 8, 2025
Time: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Location:
Foot & Ankle Associates – Ballantyne
10949 Old Ardrey Kell Rd, Suite 203
Charlotte, NC 28277
About Foot & Ankle Associates
Foot & Ankle Associates is a leading podiatry practice serving the Charlotte region with comprehensive medical, surgical, and rehabilitative foot and ankle care. With multiple locations and a highly skilled team of providers and therapists, the practice is dedicated to delivering accessible, compassionate, and evidence-based treatment to patients of all ages.
Contact
Foot & Ankle Associates
Adam Shapiro
(704) 803-8246
www.footandankleassociates.com
