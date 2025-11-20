Foot & Ankle Associates Ballantyne: Ribbon Cutting Event

Foot & Ankle Associates will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new Ballantyne location on December 8, 2025, from 12:30–1:30 p.m. The event will be held at 10949 Old Ardrey Kell Rd, Suite 203, Charlotte, NC 28277 and will include tours of the new clinic and an opportunity to meet the care team. The expansion reflects the practice’s ongoing commitment to providing accessible, high-quality podiatry care to the South Charlotte community.