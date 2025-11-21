Birmingham Attorney Lisa Narrell-Mead Joins Board of Regent Capital Corporation as Part of Regent’s Strategic Merger with DLP Bancshares

Regent Capital Corporation, parent company of Regent Bank, announced the completion of its merger with DLP Bancshares, Inc.—the parent company of DLP Bank—in an all-stock transaction creating a combined organization with $2.3 billion in assets across four states. Three DLP Bank board members—Bob Peterson, Lisa Narrell-Mead, Esq and Frank Rodriguez—will join Regent Capital Corporation and Regent Bank’s boards. Sean Kouplen, Regent Bank Chairman & CEO, will join DLP Bank’s board.