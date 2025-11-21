Kidney Care Partners Commends House Introduction of Kidney Care Access Protection Act
Washington, DC, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kidney Care Partners (KCP)—the nation’s largest non-profit, non-partisan kidney care coalition representing patients, dialysis professionals, physicians, nurses, researchers, therapeutic innovators, transplant coordinators, and manufacturers—today expressed appreciation to Representatives Carol Miller (R-WV) and Terri Sewell (D-AL) for introducing the bipartisan Kidney Care Access Protection Act (KCAPA) in the House of Representatives. A bipartisan Senate companion bill (S. 2730) was introduced by Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) earlier this year.
A majority of Americans with kidney failure, or end-stage renal disease (ESRD), rely on the Medicare program for their primary insurance. If passed, the Kidney Care Access Protection Act would ensure that Medicare’s ESRD benefit lives up to its promise to beneficiaries by establishing a long-term payment pathway for innovative drugs, devices, and technologies and providing sustainable reimbursement for dialysis providers who provide their care. KCAPA would also expand access to disease awareness and education resources under Medicare.
“Nearly 4,000 West Virginians are living with kidney failure and rely on dialysis treatments or a kidney transplant to survive,” said Representative Miller. “As co-chair of the Congressional Kidney Caucus, I’m proud to introduce the Kidney Care Access Protection Act – a commonsense solution that will bolster access to cutting-edge treatment options while helping kidney care providers weather inflationary pressures.”
“I am proud to champion the Kidney Care Access Protection Act. For Americans living with the kidney disease, this legislation would provide access to quality healthcare,” said Representative Sewell. “This legislation makes critical improvements that ensures patients living with kidney failure can receive life-sustaining care.”
"The nation’s kidney care community thanks Representatives Miller and Sewell for their long-standing commitment to those across the kidney care continuum,” said Mahesh Krishnan, MD, MPH, MBA, Chair of Kidney Care Partners. “Critical innovations in the kidney care space have long lagged behind other chronic disease states, but if passed, this legislation would mark a major step forward in modernizing the nation’s kidney care system.”
“KCP is proud to support this bipartisan legislative effort to protect and expand care choices for individuals living with kidney disease and kidney failure,” said LaVarne A. Burton, Chair-Elect of Kidney Care Partners and President & CEO of the American Kidney Fund (AKF).
