Hightower EV Solutions Announces Ken Cartwright as New President & Chief Operating Officer
Middletown, OH, November 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hightower EV Solutions, a national leader in turnkey EV charging infrastructure, proudly announces the appointment of Ken Cartwright as its new President & Chief Operating Officer (COO).
A founding member of Hightower EV Solutions, Cartwright has been instrumental in shaping the organization into one of the most trusted providers of EV charging solutions for Fortune 500 corporations, large commercial fleets, the automotive industry, real estate developers, municipalities, utilities, healthcare systems, and other major sectors transitioning to clean energy.
Cartwright is widely recognized as a distinguished leader in the e-mobility industry, bringing more than 30 years of senior executive experience in sustainable clean energy and electric vehicle infrastructure. His leadership has driven forward the adoption of EV technologies and accelerated national efforts toward building a resilient, sustainable transportation ecosystem.
A respected voice within the industry, Cartwright is a national e-mobility speaker, known for sharing insights on the transformative power of electric mobility and clean energy. He has served on boards for several notable organizations, including the Transportation Energy Institute, Electric Vehicle Council, and Charge Ahead Partnerships, where he has played a key role in advancing strategic, long-term mobility initiatives.
Cartwright’s operational expertise is underscored by his Six Sigma certification, reflecting his disciplined focus on efficiency, quality, and performance. A graduate of Xavier University, he brings a strong academic and leadership foundation to the growing demands of the clean energy transition.
In addition to his industry achievements, Cartwright has been a trusted partner for organizations pursuing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. Leveraging his deep knowledge of sustainability, he has helped clients integrate clean energy practices, reduce carbon impact, and strengthen governance frameworks that support long-term responsibility and resilience.
As President & COO, Cartwright will lead Hightower EV Solutions through its next phase of expansion, driving innovation, strengthening national partnerships, and advancing the company’s mission to deliver reliable, scalable, and sustainable EV charging infrastructure across the United States.
“Ken has been a visionary force in our industry and a cornerstone of Hightower EV Solutions from day one,” said Stephen L. Hightower, CEO of Hightower EV Solutions. “His leadership, integrity, and deep expertise uniquely position him to guide our organization as we scale to meet the growing demand for clean transportation infrastructure.”
Hightower EV Solutions remains committed to shaping the future of mobility through comprehensive, turnkey EV charging solutions that empower clients to lead in sustainability, innovation, and energy transformation.
Contact
Mendu Khanyile
513-423-4272
hightowerev.com
