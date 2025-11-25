Image Quilt, a Film Production Company, Will Premiere "Sketches from the Edge of Flamenco," Cinematic Dance Theater from Filmmaker/Choreographer Omonike Akinyem, in Nyc.

"Sketches from the Edge of Flamenco" opens December 9 and runs monthly through March 24 at 16 Cowries Space at Rodney’s, a fluid venue dedicated to dance and theater. This multidisciplinary play explores how flamenco erupts in the lives of diverse characters caught between turmoil, love, and decay. The work blends film, live performance, dance, and projection to reveal how flamenco becomes a mirror, a refuge, and a provocation.