Image Quilt, a Film Production Company, Will Premiere "Sketches from the Edge of Flamenco," Cinematic Dance Theater from Filmmaker/Choreographer Omonike Akinyem, in Nyc.
"Sketches from the Edge of Flamenco" opens December 9 and runs monthly through March 24 at 16 Cowries Space at Rodney’s, a fluid venue dedicated to dance and theater. This multidisciplinary play explores how flamenco erupts in the lives of diverse characters caught between turmoil, love, and decay. The work blends film, live performance, dance, and projection to reveal how flamenco becomes a mirror, a refuge, and a provocation.
New York, NY, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- "Sketches from the Edge of Flamenco" opens December 9 and runs monthly through March 24 at 16 Cowries Space at Rodney’s, a fluid venue dedicated to dance and theater. Tickets includes refreshments and snacks. This multidisciplinary play explores how flamenco erupts in the lives of diverse characters caught between turmoil, love, and decay. The work blends film, live performance, dance, and projection to reveal how flamenco becomes a mirror, a refuge, and a provocation. Each sketch is dynamic and different. In "Rumba Oficina," Circe, a stressed-out but deeply optimistic stockbroker, announces she has sold her shares, the office spirals into chaos as her colleagues retaliate.
"The Tangos" features a group of friends gathers at a café to practice flamenco. A young woman recognizes her ex and seeks flamenco therapy of her own. "Las Cumadres Fechiceras" is based on a tale of a Sephardic Jewish nanny in medieval Spain who considers abducting her employer’s baby. In, "I Feel Pretty Too, B*tch"
a flamenco dancer discovers what happens when her prized flamenco dress from Spain was delivered to her neighbor by mistake. "Intergalactica" reveals a
firm that recruits people into a futuristic opportunity: a worry-free life… inside a bottle. Featuring on-screen performances by a wide array of artists, with music by Ana María Ruimonte, Alan Lewine, and The Temptations. Animation projections by Koi Ren. Live performers include Omonike Akinyemi and others TBA. Tickets can be purchased at http://imagequilt.com. Press Contact: production@imagequilt.com | 917-340-1624.
"The Tangos" features a group of friends gathers at a café to practice flamenco. A young woman recognizes her ex and seeks flamenco therapy of her own. "Las Cumadres Fechiceras" is based on a tale of a Sephardic Jewish nanny in medieval Spain who considers abducting her employer’s baby. In, "I Feel Pretty Too, B*tch"
a flamenco dancer discovers what happens when her prized flamenco dress from Spain was delivered to her neighbor by mistake. "Intergalactica" reveals a
firm that recruits people into a futuristic opportunity: a worry-free life… inside a bottle. Featuring on-screen performances by a wide array of artists, with music by Ana María Ruimonte, Alan Lewine, and The Temptations. Animation projections by Koi Ren. Live performers include Omonike Akinyemi and others TBA. Tickets can be purchased at http://imagequilt.com. Press Contact: production@imagequilt.com | 917-340-1624.
Contact
Image Quilt Productions, Inc.Contact
Omonike Akinyemi
917-340-1624
imagequilt.com
Tickets can be purchased directly at http://imagequilt.ticketleap.com
Omonike Akinyemi
917-340-1624
imagequilt.com
Tickets can be purchased directly at http://imagequilt.ticketleap.com
Multimedia
Press Release for Sketches from the Edge of Flamenco
Full color release describing show, Sketches from the Edge of Flamenco.
Categories