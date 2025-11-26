"Open Eyes: Broken Voices," a New Fine Art Photography & Creative Writing Collection by Andrew B. Clark
"Open Eyes: Broken Voices" is a curated collection of fine art floral photographs, gritty street photography, and written reflections—including prose, poems, and haikus. Together, the pieces invite readers to discover hidden narratives, appreciate overlooked details, and see the world with renewed curiosity.
Des Moines, IA, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Available Late December 2025
Artist and longtime creative storyteller Andrew B. Clark is set to release Open Eyes : Broken Voices, a self-published collection blending fine art photography, street photography, and original creative writing. Slated for availability in late December 2025, this new work invites readers to slow down, look closer, and rediscover the stories unfolding in the world around them.
Drawing on more than 35 years of experience in design, photography, and narrative communication, Clark weaves together striking imagery with short prose, poems, and haikus. The book moves fluidly between elegant, vibrant florals, abstract interpretations, and the raw immediacy of black and white street scenes. Each image is paired with writing that amplifies its emotional undercurrent. The result is a thoughtful, immersive experience designed to awaken curiosity and encourage readers to observe the overlooked beauty in the everyday.
“Artist has been at the core of who I am for as long as I can remember,” Clark says. “This collection reflects my return to the work that feels most true, pairing images and words to explore the rhythms of nature, humanity, and the quiet connections we often miss.”
Clark studied photography and illustration at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. His work draws deeply from this foundation in visual storytelling, capturing both the delicate and the gritty with equal intention. Open Eyes : Broken Voices marks a significant milestone in Clark’s creative journey as he brings together decades of artistic craft into a single, cohesive body of work.
Pre-release information and book reservations are available now at:
https://abclark.com
Connect with Andrew B. Clark:
Facebook: facebook.com/theabclark
Instagram (Photography): @the_abclark_photo
Instagram (Illustration): @the_abclark_illus
X: @the_abclark
Threads: threads.net/@the_abclark_photo
Email: abc@abclark.com
About the Book
Open Eyes : Broken Voices is a curated collection of fine art floral photographs, gritty street photography, and written reflections—including prose, poems, and haikus. Together, the pieces invite readers to discover hidden narratives, appreciate overlooked details, and see the world with renewed curiosity.
About the Artist
Andrew B. Clark is a fine art photographer, writer, and creative professional based in south-central Iowa. His work is rooted in storytelling through imagery and language, revealing the subtle rhythms and quiet wonders woven into everyday life.
