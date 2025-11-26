Centro Management Announces Move to New NE Portland Headquarters
Portland, OR, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Centro Management is pleased to announce the relocation of its corporate office from 1600 SW Cedar Hills Blvd., Portland, OR 97225 to its new headquarters at 530 NE Couch St., Portland, OR 97232, situated in the Bridgehead neighborhood.
The move marks an exciting new chapter for Centro Management as the company continues to expand its operations and strengthen its presence across the region. By establishing its new office in Portland’s dynamic Eastside—an area that embodies the city’s revitalization—Centro is actively investing in the communities it serves. This location reflects the company’s belief in Portland’s upward momentum and its commitment to being part of the city’s growth story, not just observing it. The modern, collaborative workspace is designed to foster innovation, teamwork, and progress—mirroring the transformation happening right outside its doors.
“We’re thrilled to be moving into a space that better reflects who we are as a company today and where we’re headed in the future,” said Christy Coleman, Head of HR at Centro Management. “Our new headquarters gives us the flexibility and resources we need to continue delivering exceptional service to our clients while fostering a dynamic, connected workplace for our team.”
“The Bridgehead neighborhood represents exactly the kind of energy and opportunity we believe in,” said Carson Halley, Principal Broker at Centro Management. “Portland has weathered some tough years, but we see real signs of renewal taking shape. By establishing ourselves here, we’re aligning our actions with our belief that the city is heading into a period of genuine recovery and growth. We want to be part of that momentum—not from the sidelines, but right in the middle of it.”
Based in Portland, Oregon, Centro Management is a full-service property management company dedicated to delivering performance-built management solutions that benefit both residents and property owners. Founded on the belief that happy residents create happy owners, Centro takes a hands-on, detail-oriented approach to property management—prioritizing responsiveness, transparency, and long-term value.
With more than 40 years of experience in the real estate industry, Centro Management was created by property owners who saw the need for a better way to manage properties. One that avoids the shortcuts common in many management companies and instead focuses on exceptional service and measurable results.
Centro Management officially began operating from the new location on 11/21/2025. The company’s phone numbers, email addresses, and other contact information will remain the same.
New Address as of 11/21/2025:
Centro Management
530 NE Couch St.
Portland, OR 97232
For more information about Centro Management and its services, please visit www.centromgt.com or contact Grace Blankenship, Marketing Manager at grace@centromgt.com.
Grace Blankenship
503-298-5650
centromgt.com
