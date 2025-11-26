New Atlantic Completes Historic Renovation of Augsburg Lutheran Church and Campus
Winston-Salem, NC, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New Atlantic is proud to announce the successful completion of a comprehensive renovation of Augsburg Lutheran Church, a cherished historic landmark in Winston-Salem. This project reflects our commitment to preserving architectural heritage while enhancing functionality for future generations.
The renovation carefully honored the integrity of the church’s century-old design while revitalizing its spaces to serve the congregation for years to come. The scope of work included a full-scale campus renewal and significant upgrades to the sanctuary. Key features of the building include: a restored terracotta roof, new custom stained-glass windows, new wood flooring, and installation of nearly 50 refurbished pews and several liturgical light fixtures. The restoration of the campus includes new storm water systems, utilities, significant regrading, new ADA compliant pathways, over 40 new parking spots, and an enhanced landscaping package.
This project was made possible through a collaborative effort with these firms:
Architect: Michael Graves
Engineer: Consultant Engineering Service, Inc.
Landscape Design: Stimmel Associates, P.A.
About New Atlantic-
Founded in 2002, New Atlantic is guided by the mission “Building Visions, Earning Trust.” Our team brings decades of experience in construction services and delivery methods, with a strong focus on historic renovation and preservation. We take pride in delivering projects that respect the past while meeting the needs of the present.
Learn more about New Atlantic at https://www.new-atlantic.net.
Contact
Amber Smith
336-759-7440
www.new-atlantic.net
