Author Paul Madison's New Audiobook “Why Can't You Be White” is a Touching Account That Explores Growing Up Mixed-Race in an Era of Discrimination and Miscommunication
Recent audiobook release “Why Can't You Be White” from Audiobook Network author Paul Madison is a powerful and thought-provoking memoir that recounts the author’s adolescence, and his experiences in growing up as a mixed-raced child. From encounters with prejudice to confusion over not belonging, Paul’s story is a raw and candid look into the lives of those caught between two cultures.
Williamstown, NJ, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Paul Madison has completed his new audiobook “Why Can't You Be White”: a potent and compelling autobiographical account that explores the author’s journey through his childhood and teenage years as a mixed-race boy during a time of racial prejudice and strife.
In “Why Can’t You Be White,” author Paul Madison takes listeners through his turbulent adolescence in 1960s Philadelphia. As a mixed-race boy growing up in an era of severe racial divisions, Paul struggled to find his place in a world that didn't completely understand him. He wasn't white enough for some or black enough for others, so he felt like an outcast caught between two cultures.
Throughout his story, Paul discusses his encounters with prejudice, the sorrow of rejection, and the confusion of not belonging. Despite the adversity, he realizes the power of friendship. Bruce, a buddy who sees past skin color, is a light of hope, offering Paul acceptance and support when he most needs it.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Paul Madison’s new audiobook uses evocative storytelling to take listeners on a trip through changing neighborhoods, lost love, and tiny successes discovered in a common love of baseball. It's a narrative of resilience, finding strength in unexpected places, and the unwavering power of the human spirit to overcome hardship.
Whether listeners are interested in personal growth stories, curious about American history, or seeking a book to inspire discussions on race, “Why Can’t You Be White” is a must-read that will strike a chord with listeners from all walks of life.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Why Can't You Be White” by Paul Madison through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration.
