Author Paul Madison's New Audiobook “Why Can't You Be White” is a Touching Account That Explores Growing Up Mixed-Race in an Era of Discrimination and Miscommunication

Recent audiobook release “Why Can't You Be White” from Audiobook Network author Paul Madison is a powerful and thought-provoking memoir that recounts the author’s adolescence, and his experiences in growing up as a mixed-raced child. From encounters with prejudice to confusion over not belonging, Paul’s story is a raw and candid look into the lives of those caught between two cultures.