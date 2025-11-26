Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication Welcomes New Members
Farmingdale, NY, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York welcomes their newest members who are recognized for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed.
About New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide introduce their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide online website:
Christopher L. Spire - Engineering
Sandra L. Huber--Literature
Monica L. Brooks--Clothing/Apparel
Wesley A. Wilson--Finance
Benjamin J. Mitchell--Martial Arts
Jake Nunes--Hospitality/Beverage
Wilson K. Komen—Sports and Fitness
Sheila Willis Kleiman--Arts
Clifford "Herman Eutic" Poshadlo--Publishing
Tim Bowman--Sports
Oscar H. Tovar--Construction
Sean L. Bradwell--Law Enforcement
Robert M. Barnes--Finance
Correnna Iverson--Hospitality
Gary Bruzzese--Home Improvement
Patrick J. Keogh--Investment
Brian Albert Montoya Flores--Finance, IT
Rick Fouts--Ministry
Paul Z. D'Amico--Construction
Karen C. Cuevas--Social Services
Erwin Fowler--Publishing/Entertainment
Victor Barr--Oil and gas
Dena Tako--Fashion
Troy S. Caudill--Aerospace
Janette E.A. Krolczyk--Government
Glenn D. Medeiros--Marine
Sean Parker--Entertainment
Ryan M. Luczynski--Finance
Thomas Poupore--Real Estate
John H. Clegg--Radio/Broadcasting
Dracus Demond Perry--Forestry/Agriculture
Joseph Darrell Jones--Logistics
Al Bello--Healthcare
Patricia A. Blue--Publishing/Beauty
Anita Denise Evans--Government
Dennis P. Falvey--Education, Healthcare, Aviation
Johnnie H. Hodges--Excavation
Keith E. West--Transportation/Logistics
Alfred A. Dingle--Ministry
William L. Kidd--Hospitality
Michael Joel Weiner--Project Funding
Lee Graybeal--Mental Health Care
Philip Setzer--Music
Milton White--Fashion
Louis Lucian Ligon--Finance
Rayees Mohammed--Oil and gas
Kenneth A. Glaeser--Marketing and branding
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online platform where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
