Adopt-A-Senior: Spreading Joy to Seniors Across the Midwest This Holiday Season
Omega Senior Living and Weigand-Omega announce the launch of the 8th annual Adopt-A-Senior drive, an initiative powered by the My Neighbor’s Keeper Foundation.
Wichita, KS, November 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Omega Senior Living and Weigand-Omega are proud to kick off the 8th annual Adopt-A-Senior drive, a cherished holiday tradition that brings warmth, dignity, and connection to seniors living in the communities managed by both organizations. Many of these seniors may not have family, visitors, or support during the holiday season, making this initiative a meaningful reminder that they are seen, valued, and remembered.
Founded in 2015, the My Neighbor’s Keeper Foundation was created to empower associates of Omega Senior Living and Weigand-Omega to give back to their local communities in heartfelt and impactful ways. The foundation is rooted in compassion, kindness, and service — uplifting seniors and reinforcing a culture centered on caring for others.
Each year, an Adopt-A-Senior Giving Tree is displayed at the corporate headquarters, featuring gift tags representing holiday wish lists from seniors across participating communities in Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kansas, and Iowa. Associates, vendors, and community members are invited to pick up a tag beginning December 2, 2025, fulfill the selected senior’s wishes, and return wrapped gifts to the home office by December 10.
Over the past seven years, the Adopt-A-Senior initiative has delivered more than 5,800 gifts to over 1,120 seniors, made possible through the generosity of employees, partners, and supporters who believe in giving back and enriching the lives of others.
“At Omega Senior Living and Weigand-Omega, serving others and enriching lives isn’t just what we do — it’s who we are,” said Craig D. Hanson, CEO of both organizations. “The Adopt-A-Senior program reflects the heart of our mission and reminds seniors that they are cherished, celebrated, and never forgotten.”
Participation in the Adopt-A-Senior initiative is open to employees, vendors, and community partners who wish to make a meaningful difference. Gift tags may be picked up at the corporate office beginning December 2, and wrapped gifts must be returned with their accompanying tag by December 10 to ensure timely delivery.
This season, Omega Senior Living and Weigand-Omega invite the community to help continue this tradition of compassion, connection, and holiday joy.
Founded in 2015, the My Neighbor’s Keeper Foundation was created to empower associates of Omega Senior Living and Weigand-Omega to give back to their local communities in heartfelt and impactful ways. The foundation is rooted in compassion, kindness, and service — uplifting seniors and reinforcing a culture centered on caring for others.
Each year, an Adopt-A-Senior Giving Tree is displayed at the corporate headquarters, featuring gift tags representing holiday wish lists from seniors across participating communities in Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kansas, and Iowa. Associates, vendors, and community members are invited to pick up a tag beginning December 2, 2025, fulfill the selected senior’s wishes, and return wrapped gifts to the home office by December 10.
Over the past seven years, the Adopt-A-Senior initiative has delivered more than 5,800 gifts to over 1,120 seniors, made possible through the generosity of employees, partners, and supporters who believe in giving back and enriching the lives of others.
“At Omega Senior Living and Weigand-Omega, serving others and enriching lives isn’t just what we do — it’s who we are,” said Craig D. Hanson, CEO of both organizations. “The Adopt-A-Senior program reflects the heart of our mission and reminds seniors that they are cherished, celebrated, and never forgotten.”
Participation in the Adopt-A-Senior initiative is open to employees, vendors, and community partners who wish to make a meaningful difference. Gift tags may be picked up at the corporate office beginning December 2, and wrapped gifts must be returned with their accompanying tag by December 10 to ensure timely delivery.
This season, Omega Senior Living and Weigand-Omega invite the community to help continue this tradition of compassion, connection, and holiday joy.
Contact
Omega Senior LivingContact
Kristen Vice
(316) 260-9494
www.omegaseniorliving.com
Kristen Vice
(316) 260-9494
www.omegaseniorliving.com
Categories