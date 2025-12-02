Author Laura Mountainspring's New Audiobook “Dawn's Prevail: The Search for The Light Scroll” Follows a Small Group of Misfits Who Are Their World’s Last Hope for Peace
Recent audiobook release “Dawn's Prevail: The Search for The Light Scroll” from Audiobook Network author Laura Mountainspring is a riveting story that follows a misfit bird and a gnome who stumble into an adventure where they meet many magical friends. Together, they must help their friend Laurelwood save their world and stop her wicked mother’s plans of evil and destruction.
Cottage Grove, OR, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Laura Mountainspring, who holds an associate degree in theology and enjoys learning about cultures and their mythologies, has completed her new audiobook “Dawn's Prevail: The Search for The Light Scroll”: a riveting fantasy adventure that follows a small band of heroes who must rise up against a wicked queen in order to save their world from darkness.
Author Laura Mountainspring was born and raised in a Jewish home and married for over thirty years while living the country life. She has raised several children (including scouts and 4-H kids), and is now an empty nester, except for her husband, two large dogs, and a cat. Laura enjoys her quiet time, which often consists of many distractions and writing. One of Laura’s favorite distractions is painting and writing songs. As both an introvert and extrovert, Laura has found writing a place she can be both at the same time.
Laura shares, “In a magical world where fairies play, a naive gnome and a lost bird become unexpected friends who find themselves swept away into an exciting adventure. They team up with a collection of magical friends who are assigned by Laurelwood to get this gnome up to Mount Kadosh. They meet and befriend a giant hare who helps them in their goal of reaching the mountain. The gnome unknowingly carries in his pocket the one thing that could keep the world from falling into deep darkness.
“Laurelwood distracts her mother, the evil queen witch, and her wicked son so that the gnome and friends can get away. Laurelwood escapes from their torturous clutches to try and meet with her friends on the mountain. She is delayed by enchanted ingatherings and royal councils as forces outside of her control seek to stop her.
“Laurelwood encounters murder, assault, bigotry, and deceit as she tries to make her way to the mountain.
“Her half brother keeps trying to stop her as the ultimate battle between light and dark ensues. The friends and Laurelwood must stop evil's encroaching, as all the world balances on the choices that are made.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Laura Mountainspring’s new audiobook is a thrilling fantasy adventure that will transport listeners as they follow Laurelwood’s desperate fight to protect all she loves from her mother. Filled with imaginative world-building and a host of colorful characters, “Dawn’s Prevail: The Search of The Light Scroll” is sure to keep listeners spellbound, presenting a new twist on the classic battle of good and evil.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Dawn's Prevail: The Search for The Light Scroll” by Laura Mountainspring through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
