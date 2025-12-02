Author Laura Mountainspring's New Audiobook “Dawn's Prevail: The Search for The Light Scroll” Follows a Small Group of Misfits Who Are Their World’s Last Hope for Peace

Recent audiobook release “Dawn's Prevail: The Search for The Light Scroll” from Audiobook Network author Laura Mountainspring is a riveting story that follows a misfit bird and a gnome who stumble into an adventure where they meet many magical friends. Together, they must help their friend Laurelwood save their world and stop her wicked mother’s plans of evil and destruction.