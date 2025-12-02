Seattle & Los Angeles Telehealth Therapy for Anxiety, Perinatal, Postpartum, and Infertility Support- Now Taking New Clients
Molly Reback, MSW, LICSW, offers virtual therapy for clients ages 16+ in Seattle and Los Angeles, specializing in anxiety management with a focus on perinatal and postpartum transitions and fertility challenges. She is now taking new clients and adding additional clinic days.
Seattle, WA, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Molly Reback, MSW, LICSW, founder of Molly Reback Therapy PLLC, provides telehealth therapy for clients ages 16+ in Seattle and Los Angeles, specializing in anxiety management. She has a particular passion for supporting those navigating perinatal and postpartum transitions or coping with fertility challenges.
With over a decade of clinical experience and training in CBT, mindfulness, Motivational Interviewing (MI), DBT, and EMDR-informed therapy, Reback offers personalized, evidence-based care. She completed her schooling and clinical training in Los Angeles and Seattle and gained valuable experience working in hospitals and medical institutions in both cities.
Sessions are $195 each, and Reback is in-network with Premera and Blue Cross insurance, providing accessible, flexible care for clients across Washington and California. She is now adding additional clinic days to expand availability.
“Anxiety can affect anyone at any stage of life,” said Reback. “I provide a safe, professional space where clients ages 16+ can feel understood, build coping skills, and navigate life transitions—whether pregnancy, postpartum adjustment, fertility challenges, or other stressors.”
