Charge Home Solutions Expands National Electrical Workforce Platform as Analysts Highlight Rising Unicorn Potential in U.S. Home Electrification Sector

Charge Home Solutions is expanding its nationwide platform for licensed electricians as demand for home electrification grows. The company is scaling to support EV charger, battery, and electrical upgrade installations across the U.S. Analysts observing trends in electrification and workforce platforms have noted rising unicorn potential in this sector.