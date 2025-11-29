YURiNOX Workwear Announces Black Friday Catalogue
YURiNOX Workwear has launched its Black Friday catalogue, running from November 17 to November 30, 2025. The collection emphasizes durability, comfort, and protection with a range of high-quality workwear, including overalls, vests, bibs, and footwear. Known for its engineering expertise, YURiNOX designs tear-resistant, water-resistant apparel and footwear built to withstand tough conditions. The line also features customizable options to meet diverse business needs.
Brooklyn, NY, November 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- YURiNOX Workwear has released its Black Friday catalogue, available from November 17 to November 30, 2025. The collection underscores YURiNOX’s commitment to delivering resilient workwear without compromising comfort or quality. The protective workwear line features superior engineering and robust design. The Black Friday collection includes overalls, protective vests, multi-pocket bibs, and specialized footwear.
Work Uniforms Engineered to Perform
YURiNOX is known for extensive research and quality engineering. All garments are made with durable yarns and reinforced seams to strengthen the attire. YURiNOX work apparel is tear-resistant and water-resistant by design to withstand demanding work conditions.
The line uses a special dye to make the clothing colorfast, ensuring it withstands over 100 industrial washings. The fabric is designed for breathability and mobility, allowing workers to stay comfortable without compromising durability. Knee and elbow reinforcements offer additional protection.
YURiNOX Workwear engineers its apparel to address common workplace hazards, such as abrasion, tearing, and exposure to industrial elements. The use of strong materials translates into confidence, allowing workers to focus on the task at hand. Long-lasting workwear also means fewer replacements and reduced downtime.
High-viz jackets with thick reflective stripes maintain visibility in low-light conditions, such as at dusk or in dense fog. In addition, the water-resistant coating helps protect workers against light rain.
Protective Footwear
The footwear selection in the Black Friday catalogue is crafted with puncture-proof soles, and the sneakers combine flexibility with protection. The insulated, water-resistant, composite safety-toe design ensures that workers on the move stay protected against impact and compression. According to the brand, these are suitable for construction, industrial, utility, and warehouse work.
“At YURiNOX, we believe that quality is an investment in safety and performance. We focus on designing work apparel and footwear that deliver long-term value in all kinds of work environments,” says the brand’s chief designer.
YURiNOX Addresses Diverse Needs
The workwear manufacturer recognizes the variability of work conditions. Their convertible jacket-vests are suitable for engineers, construction workers, locksmiths, carpenters, and cargo movers. Their pants feature multiple pockets with Velcro enclosures and removable waist pockets to conveniently carry tools. YURiNOX’s range offers sizes up to 4XL. The brand continues to support customization, enabling businesses to keep their workforce both protected and presentable. Custom branding also gives teams a sense of belonging.
The upcoming holiday season provides an opportunity for organizations to upgrade their teams’ essential gear and improve workwear safety and operational efficiency. The products meet industry safety standards and certification requirements, so buyers do not have to worry about compliance. The brand also partners with several store dealers, allowing customers to physically assess products before making a purchase.
About YURiNOX Workwear
YURiNOX Workwear is a 25-year-old brand headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. The company uses in-house research-based fabric technologies and design techniques to create safe and durable professional clothing. In addition to its core range of workwear, YURiNOX provides shoes and customizable attire to meet the outfitting needs of businesses across industries. To explore the company’s official website, click here.
About YURiNOX Workwear
YURiNOX Workwear is a 25-year-old brand headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. The company uses in-house research-based fabric technologies and design techniques to create safe and durable professional clothing. In addition to its core range of workwear, YURiNOX provides shoes and customizable attire to meet the outfitting needs of businesses across industries. To explore the company’s official website, click here.
Yury Gamsheev
(929) 295-5525
https://yurinoxworkwear.us/
300 Cadman Plz W 12th Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11201, United States
