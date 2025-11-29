YURiNOX Workwear Announces Black Friday Catalogue

YURiNOX Workwear has launched its Black Friday catalogue, running from November 17 to November 30, 2025. The collection emphasizes durability, comfort, and protection with a range of high-quality workwear, including overalls, vests, bibs, and footwear. Known for its engineering expertise, YURiNOX designs tear-resistant, water-resistant apparel and footwear built to withstand tough conditions. The line also features customizable options to meet diverse business needs.