Baker Home Exteriors Opens New Apex Showroom to Showcase 100+ Years of Carolina Craftsmanship
Raleigh, NC, December 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Baker Home Exteriors, the residential division of Baker Roofing Company, has opened its first full-service showroom at 1051 Schieffelin Road in Apex, North Carolina, marking a major milestone in the company’s continued growth across the Carolinas. The showroom is part of an ongoing effort to make high-quality, bespoke home exterior design and renovations more accessible to a broader audience.
The new showroom brings the Baker experience to life—offering homeowners the opportunity to see, touch, and compare exterior materials firsthand while meeting directly with design and installation experts. The space features full-scale displays of roofing, siding, windows, doors, and gutters, along with a digital design station that allows visitors to preview materials and color palettes on their own home.
“This showroom is an extension of what has always set Baker apart—our commitment to service, craftsmanship, and helping homeowners make confident decisions,” said Keith Gregory, President of Baker Home Exteriors. “For more than a century, we’ve been invited onto people’s homes and into their lives. Now, we’re inviting them into ours. This space allows us to showcase the quality and care that define ‘Always Good Work’.”
The Apex showroom will serve as a hub for Raleigh-area homeowners, as well as a destination for design consultations, seasonal events, and product demonstrations. A grand opening celebration is planned for spring 2026, featuring tours, giveaways, and opportunities to meet the Baker team.
About Baker Home Exteriors
Baker Home Exteriors is the residential division of Baker Roofing Company, proudly serving Carolina homeowners with more than a century of trusted craftsmanship. Our licensed contractors specialize in roofing repair and replacement, siding installation and repair, window installation, gutter installation, and exterior door remodels. We’re certified installers for leading brands, HAAG certified, and BBB accredited.
What sets us apart is our heritage of service, precision, and accountability—backed by the resources of one of the nation’s most respected roofing companies. With branches near Raleigh, Asheville, Greensboro, and Charleston, we’re here to help homeowners protect their most important investment. Always Good Work—since 1915.
Learn more or schedule a home consultation at BakerHomeExteriors.com.
Media Contact:
Marc Lewis
Director of Marketing, Baker Home Exteriors
mlewis@bakerhomeexteriors.com | (919) 623-1710
Media Contact:
Marc Lewis
Director of Marketing, Baker Home Exteriors
mlewis@bakerhomeexteriors.com | (919) 623-1710
