Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company Expands Hospitality-Focused Cleaning Services from Tampa Bay to Sarasota
Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company is expanding its hospitality-focused cleaning services from Tampa Bay to Sarasota, providing commercial cleaning, office janitorial services, gyms, medical facilities, resorts, vacation rentals, high-rise communities, and hospitality properties. Founded by former Microsoft engineer Jason Turner, the veteran-owned company combines technology, communication, and operational systems with hospitality-driven service through its “High-Tech Meets Hospitality” approach.
St. Petersburg, FL, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company, a veteran-owned hospitality-focused cleaning company headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is expanding its commercial cleaning and facility services throughout Tampa Bay and south into Sarasota. Known for its strong communication, operational consistency and hospitality-driven approach, the company provides commercial cleaning, office janitorial services, medical facility cleaning, gym cleaning, restaurant cleaning, resort cleaning, vacation rental turnovers and high-rise community cleaning across Florida’s Gulf Coast.
Founded by former Microsoft engineer Jason Turner, Tidy Turtles combines modern operational systems with hospitality-focused service through its “High-Tech Meets Hospitality” philosophy. The company has become known for its attention to detail, trusted in-house cleaning teams and proactive communication model designed to reduce oversight for property managers and business owners.
Unlike many cleaning companies that rely heavily on subcontracted labor, Tidy Turtles invests directly into its own cleaning professionals through training, operational systems and quality standards that prioritize accountability, consistency and professionalism.
Client reviews consistently reinforce Tidy Turtles’ reputation for professionalism, communication, operational consistency and hospitality-driven service.
“Our goal is bigger than simply cleaning buildings,” said Jason Turner, owner of Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company. “We want businesses, property managers and hospitality clients to feel confident knowing their spaces are being cared for by a team that values professionalism, communication and presentation.”
In addition to commercial cleaning services, the company is also developing operational technology platforms for the cleaning industry, including Mopware, WalkDocPro and CleanCoachPro, all designed to improve communication, workflow management and operational visibility for cleaning companies.
Tidy Turtles currently serves clients throughout Tampa Bay, Bradenton and Sarasota with a strong focus on hospitality, presentation and long-term client relationships.
Businesses, resorts, property managers, gyms, medical offices and hospitality facilities interested in scheduling a walkthrough may visit www.TidyTurtles.com.
Founded by former Microsoft engineer Jason Turner, Tidy Turtles combines modern operational systems with hospitality-focused service through its “High-Tech Meets Hospitality” philosophy. The company has become known for its attention to detail, trusted in-house cleaning teams and proactive communication model designed to reduce oversight for property managers and business owners.
Unlike many cleaning companies that rely heavily on subcontracted labor, Tidy Turtles invests directly into its own cleaning professionals through training, operational systems and quality standards that prioritize accountability, consistency and professionalism.
Client reviews consistently reinforce Tidy Turtles’ reputation for professionalism, communication, operational consistency and hospitality-driven service.
“Our goal is bigger than simply cleaning buildings,” said Jason Turner, owner of Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company. “We want businesses, property managers and hospitality clients to feel confident knowing their spaces are being cared for by a team that values professionalism, communication and presentation.”
In addition to commercial cleaning services, the company is also developing operational technology platforms for the cleaning industry, including Mopware, WalkDocPro and CleanCoachPro, all designed to improve communication, workflow management and operational visibility for cleaning companies.
Tidy Turtles currently serves clients throughout Tampa Bay, Bradenton and Sarasota with a strong focus on hospitality, presentation and long-term client relationships.
Businesses, resorts, property managers, gyms, medical offices and hospitality facilities interested in scheduling a walkthrough may visit www.TidyTurtles.com.
Contact
Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company LLCContact
Jason Turner
727-361-3759
www.tidyturtles.com
Jason Turner
727-361-3759
www.tidyturtles.com
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