Author Wayne Runde's New Audiobook, "The Genesis Trust," Centers Around the Creation of a Secret Organization Dedicated to Pursue Science to Its Fullest Extent

Recent audiobook release “The Genesis Trust” from Audiobook Network author Wayne Runde is a compelling novel that follows a secret society of scientists dedicated to scientific discovery, even if their pursuits lead to proof of the divine. But as they carry out their work, the Genesis Trust is forced to reckon with struggles from the outside world as well as dangers close to home.