Author Wayne Runde's New Audiobook, "The Genesis Trust," Centers Around the Creation of a Secret Organization Dedicated to Pursue Science to Its Fullest Extent
Recent audiobook release “The Genesis Trust” from Audiobook Network author Wayne Runde is a compelling novel that follows a secret society of scientists dedicated to scientific discovery, even if their pursuits lead to proof of the divine. But as they carry out their work, the Genesis Trust is forced to reckon with struggles from the outside world as well as dangers close to home.
New York, NY, December 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wayne Runde, a Christian, physician, and veteran US Navy commander, has completed his new audiobook, “The Genesis Trust”: a riveting story that explores the pursuits of a secret organization of scientists who are tasked with preserving science at all costs in the modern era, as well as working towards new discoveries that could prove the existence of God.
Runde shares, “In the three centuries since Galileo, science steadily advanced. In the early twentieth century, science and technology were the undisputed champions of everyday life. Now the pride of scientists was causing science to fail. Clemens Gerhardt, a distinguished scientist and member of the National Academy of Sciences, saw where this pride led. As science failed, it would lead to worsening conditions--and eventually to another Dark Age. Untold millions would die of starvation and disease. Like Galileo before him, he was ostracized by the elitist scientists as a heretic.
“To preserve science and continue its advance, Gerhardt and the American president gathered like-minded scientists to preserve and promote science. They were hidden away on the island of Atlantis where the Genesis Trust was established as a rebirth of the scientific method. No explanations of nature were discarded, even if it went contrary to scientists in the rest of the world.
“Soon the Trust found itself embroiled in events in the rest of the world. The nascent Atlantans aided the United States in its darkest hour. But a short time later, the Trust was pitted against the prideful scientists in America as well as a rebellion at home. Their challenge was to defeat the US military abroad and quell unrest at home--all without unnecessary violence and without revealing their existence to the world.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Wayne Runde’s new audiobook is partly inspired by “Foundation” by Isaac Asimov, and promises to leave listeners spellbound as they follow along on the Trust’s journey to navigate the global crisis that threatens their work for scientific truth, no matter what their pursuits might yield them.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Genesis Trust” by Wayne Runde through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Runde shares, “In the three centuries since Galileo, science steadily advanced. In the early twentieth century, science and technology were the undisputed champions of everyday life. Now the pride of scientists was causing science to fail. Clemens Gerhardt, a distinguished scientist and member of the National Academy of Sciences, saw where this pride led. As science failed, it would lead to worsening conditions--and eventually to another Dark Age. Untold millions would die of starvation and disease. Like Galileo before him, he was ostracized by the elitist scientists as a heretic.
“To preserve science and continue its advance, Gerhardt and the American president gathered like-minded scientists to preserve and promote science. They were hidden away on the island of Atlantis where the Genesis Trust was established as a rebirth of the scientific method. No explanations of nature were discarded, even if it went contrary to scientists in the rest of the world.
“Soon the Trust found itself embroiled in events in the rest of the world. The nascent Atlantans aided the United States in its darkest hour. But a short time later, the Trust was pitted against the prideful scientists in America as well as a rebellion at home. Their challenge was to defeat the US military abroad and quell unrest at home--all without unnecessary violence and without revealing their existence to the world.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Wayne Runde’s new audiobook is partly inspired by “Foundation” by Isaac Asimov, and promises to leave listeners spellbound as they follow along on the Trust’s journey to navigate the global crisis that threatens their work for scientific truth, no matter what their pursuits might yield them.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Genesis Trust” by Wayne Runde through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories