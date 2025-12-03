Chuck Tobias Named a Professional of the Year for Residential Real Estate 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Jackson, MI, December 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chuck Tobias of Jackson, Michigan, has been selected as a Professional of the Year in Residential Real Estate for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, in recognition of his outstanding professionalism and achievements in the real estate industry.
About Chuck Tobias
Chuck Tobias is an associate broker with ExitRealty1st, where he facilitates residential real estate sales, works with first-time buyers, and assists with training and mentoring. Known for his focus on personalization and responsiveness, he combines technology with traditional communication, making a point to answer his phone, listen closely to his clients’ questions and concerns, and be as responsive as possible.
As a full service, full time real estate agent, Tobias draws on a number of years in both the insurance and mortgage industry. He is an award-winning realtor and a multi-million-dollar producer. Tobias is recognized for thorough research of the local market and property values, helping clients price their homes effectively. He uses a combination of traditional communication and current marketing approaches to connect with buyers and sellers.
Tobias is affiliated with the National Association of Realtors and the Michigan Association of Realtors. In his free time, he enjoys camping and deer hunting.
For more information visit https://www.exitrealty1st.com/agents/20-Chuck-Tobias
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com
About Chuck Tobias
Chuck Tobias is an associate broker with ExitRealty1st, where he facilitates residential real estate sales, works with first-time buyers, and assists with training and mentoring. Known for his focus on personalization and responsiveness, he combines technology with traditional communication, making a point to answer his phone, listen closely to his clients’ questions and concerns, and be as responsive as possible.
As a full service, full time real estate agent, Tobias draws on a number of years in both the insurance and mortgage industry. He is an award-winning realtor and a multi-million-dollar producer. Tobias is recognized for thorough research of the local market and property values, helping clients price their homes effectively. He uses a combination of traditional communication and current marketing approaches to connect with buyers and sellers.
Tobias is affiliated with the National Association of Realtors and the Michigan Association of Realtors. In his free time, he enjoys camping and deer hunting.
For more information visit https://www.exitrealty1st.com/agents/20-Chuck-Tobias
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Categories