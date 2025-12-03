Groundbreaking Ceremony Celebrates New Housing Expansion at the Testimonial Community Love Center in South Los Angeles
Hollywood Handy Construction has broken ground on the Testimonial Community Love Center’s new 40-bed modular interim housing project in South Los Angeles. The development will provide trauma-informed supportive housing for residents experiencing homelessness, advancing the Love Center’s mission of dignity, healing, and community belonging. Completion is expected in 2026.
Los Angeles, CA, December 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hollywood Handy Construction is proud to announce the successful groundbreaking of the Testimonial Community Love Center’s new modular interim housing development in South Los Angeles. The event marked a powerful milestone for community-driven housing as partners, leaders, residents, and supporters came together to celebrate the beginning of a project rooted in dignity, stability, and belonging.
A morning of rain across Los Angeles gave way to clear skies just long enough for the community to gather outdoors at the project site — a fitting symbol of resilience and optimism. The ceremony reflected the spirit of the Love Center itself: unwavering commitment to serving neighbors in need.
Collaboration at the Heart of the Celebration
During remarks from Alycia Belle, CEO of Hollywood Handy Construction, Belle emphasized that the success of the project is the result of collaboration and shared purpose. She highlighted the dedication and partnership of DNA Architecture + Design, Mandeville Modular Inc., Optimal Construction, and Brilliant Corners, noting that each organization has played a critical role in bringing the project to life.
Belle also expressed gratitude to Ms. Cynthia Carter, Chief Operating Officer of the Testimonial Community Love Center, whose leadership has expanded the organization from 40 beds to nearly 300 since 1996. She described the expansion as a continuation of the legacy established by founder Bishop Hackworth — a legacy built on compassion, faith, and community healing.
In attendance representing the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, Charles Quint, Mental Health Program Manager II, delivered remarks underscoring the Department’s commitment to supportive housing as an essential component of community wellness and long-term recovery.
About the Project
Brilliant Corners joined the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, Testimonial Community Love Center, and Hollywood Handy Construction to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new interim housing site, which will provide 40 beds of non-congregate supportive housing for individuals facing homelessness and mental health challenges.
The project utilizes modular prefabricated construction to accelerate delivery and minimize disruption to the neighborhood. The building’s trauma-informed design integrates private living spaces and outdoor common areas to foster comfort, communication, and a sense of belonging.
Brilliant Corners is providing construction project management services through development and delivery.
This site is made possible through the State of California’s Behavioral Health Bridge Housing (BHBH) initiative, which expands interim housing paired with enhanced supportive services and housing navigation.
Construction is now underway, with completion expected in 2026.
About Hollywood Handy Construction
Hollywood Handy Construction is a certified woman-owned General B Contractor based in Los Angeles, specializing in commercial construction, tenant improvements, and community-impact projects across California. The company is dedicated to building environments that elevate safety, innovation, and social good.
Learn more at www.hollywoodhandy.com
