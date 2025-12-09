Author Lt. Col. David B. Brown USMC (Ret.)'s New Audiobook, “Shoulders to Stand On Marine Corps Heroes from 1942,” Explores Historic Racism Within the Marine Corps.

Recent audiobook release “Shoulders to Stand On Marine Corps Heroes from 1942” from Audiobook Network author LtCol David B. Brown USMC (Ret.) is a powerful account that pays tribute to the Black Americans who bravely served in the Marine Corps while overcoming racial challenges during their active duty to pave the way for future generations.