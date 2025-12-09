Author Lt. Col. David B. Brown USMC (Ret.)'s New Audiobook, “Shoulders to Stand On Marine Corps Heroes from 1942,” Explores Historic Racism Within the Marine Corps.
Recent audiobook release “Shoulders to Stand On Marine Corps Heroes from 1942” from Audiobook Network author LtCol David B. Brown USMC (Ret.) is a powerful account that pays tribute to the Black Americans who bravely served in the Marine Corps while overcoming racial challenges during their active duty to pave the way for future generations.
Swansboro, NC, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LtCol David B. Brown USMC (Ret.) has completed his new audiobook, “Shoulders to Stand On Marine Corps Heroes from 1942”: an eye-opening series that tells the compelling stories of eighteen Marines who become part of the heritage of Black American’s struggle for equality within the United States Marine Corps.
Brown writes, “‘Shoulders to Stand On: Marine Corps Heroes from 1942’ takes a historic look at racism in the Marine Corps initially under the leadership of the Corps' Commandant in WW II who stated in 1941, "It is my unwavering intention to tell the General Board up front that, if it ever was a question of having a Marine Corps of 5,000 Whites or 250,000 Negroes, I would rather have the Whites." Shoulders tells the compelling stories of 18 Marines who become part of the heritage of Black Americans' struggle for equality within the United States Marine Corps. The book focuses on male and female Black-American Marines from WW II to today, who successfully overcame racial challenges encountered in their youth and while on active duty in war and peace. These heroes rise to become general officers, US ambassadors, head of NASA, and cowriter of the US Fair Housing Act of 1968.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author LtCol David B. Brown USMC (Ret.)’s new audiobook is a compelling look at the perseverance and courage exemplified by the Black men and women who accepted the challenge to serve their country, despite the obstacles they faced in doing so merely for the color of their skin. Thought-provoking and poignant, “Shoulders to Stand On Marine Corps Heroes from 1942” serves as not only a tribute to the contributions of Black Marine servicemen, but also as a reminder of the fight for racial equality that is still ongoing to this day.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Shoulders to Stand On Marine Corps Heroes from 1942” by LtCol David B. Brown USMC (Ret.) through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
