Spencer S. Throckmorton Named a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
New York, NY, December 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Spencer S. Throckmorton of New York, New York, has been selected as a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, recognizing decades of leadership, expertise, and influence in the international art sector.
About Spencer S. Throckmorton
Spencer S. Throckmorton serves as president and founder of Throckmorton Fine Art, Inc., which he established in 1980. Over the past 45 years, he has built and maintained a high-profile gallery that has become a leading source for significant Latin American contemporary and vintage photography, antique pre-Columbian artworks, and Chinese jade and antiquities. Throckmorton is widely respected for his distinctive approach to representing multiple categories within the art world, supporting an ambitious schedule of exhibitions and publications in each specialty curated by the gallery.
Throckmorton’s expertise spans ancient art, tribal art, neolithic Chinese jade, pre-Columbian art, and Latin American photography. Under his direction, Throckmorton Fine Art is known as much for its relationships as for its world-class collections-valuing close collaborations not only with clients, but with artists, museum officials, and scholars whose passion matches that of the gallery. Together with his colleagues, Throckmorton is committed to cultivating appreciation for the arts of the Americas from pre-Columbian times to the present, often working intensively and over long periods to help artists develop their talents and find audiences who appreciate their work. The gallery is distinguished by its willingness to devote the necessary resources and time to properly position an artist or collection on an international stage and is regularly called upon to loan works for major museum exhibitions.
Thanks to this philosophy, Throckmorton has assembled a major collection of vintage photographs of Frida Kahlo, acquired an important group of rare vintage photographs by Tina Modotti and Edward Weston from their Mexican years, and sustained a significant inventory of Mexican art from the Modernist period alongside contemporary Latin American photo-based art. His gallery’s breadth of vision also extends to Chinese jades and antiquities—demonstrating Throckmorton's unique ability to advance multiple specialties in tandem.
Throckmorton is affiliated with Friends of Columbia and A.T.A.D.A. He holds a Master of Arts in art history from Virginia Commonwealth University,
Beyond his professional accomplishments, Throckmorton is an avid museum-goer, antiques enthusiast, and reader.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww. com.
