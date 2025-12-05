New Children’s Book and Courses Help Kids Build Confidence, Resilience, and Emotional Strength

Scott Feld expands the Power-UP Universe with his book "Dax to the MAX" and two confidence-building programs for kids: Beat the Blobs Challenge and Keys to Unlock Your Inner SuperPowers. Through fun storytelling and practical mindset tools, Feld helps kids manage emotions, build resilience, and discover their Inner SuperPowers.