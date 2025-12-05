P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Welcomes Its Newest Members
Farmingdale, NY, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) welcomes its new Women of Empowerment members. This distinguished group of women have been chosen for membership based on their outstanding achievements and contributions in their respective fields.
About the Newest Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to highlight the following Women of Empowerment who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
A. Abyla Lloyd--Entertainment
Alexis J. Licari--General Dentist
Alfreida M. Pointer--Healthcare
Andrea S. Scott--Education
Andria L. Connell--Mental Health Care
Aneasa Perez--Life Coaching
Arti Victoria Pacheco--Financial Services
Ayesha N. Chandler--Government
Billie Beverly--Ministry
Brandy S. King--Advertising/Marketing
Brittan Kelly Lockart--Beauty/Cosmetics
Carla E. Brooks--Healthcare
Caroline Gainer--Education
CashmÃ© Andrea Gonzales--Coaching
Chata Carter--Public Relations/PR
Cherelle Latrice Anderson--Entertainment
Christina Mathieson Segura--Real Estate
Cleanne L. Johnson--Publishing
Cynthia Jean--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Cynthia R. Phifer--Life Coaching
Dana C. Gautreaux--Publishing
Daniele McDougald--Virtual Administration
Daphne E. Harris--Insurance
Dee McGee--Entertainment
Deirdre L. Cunningham--Consulting
Diane Kraut--Publishing
Diyonne L. McGraw--Social Services
Dorothy F. Williams--Beauty/Cosmetics
Frances Walker Steele--Financial Services
Freddie C. Batchelor--Government
Grace Kelly--Hospitality
Jaclyn Ryan-Henry--Food/Beverages
Jamie B. Kubina--Pharmaceuticals
Jane Snead Ford--Education
Jax L. Perry--Cleaning Service
Jean Keegan Daly--Healthcare
Jeanne Porter--Ministry
Jebeh Edmunds--Education
Jennifer L. Morton--Retail Industry
Joy Phillips Sangster--Seamstress
Karen R.F. Mitchell--Coaching
Kelly Ann Amspacher--Healthcare
Kelly N. Edmondson--Retail Industry
Kim Turner--Utilities
Kimberly L. Richmond--Hospitality
Kristen M. Soltis--Barber
Kristin Nicole--Beauty/Cosmetics
Kristina Aran--Mental Health Care
LaFarris L. Risby--Education
LaQuitta Smith-Skyler--Financial Services
LaToya Lewis--Real Estate
Lauren F. Caccavallo--Healthcare
Lindsay Kaufman-Foren--Real Estate
Lisa Stringer Bailey--Financial Services
Lisa Marie DeMan--Healthcare
Lorna Cheatham--Retail Industry
Louv Ford--Real Estate
Maikeida G. Blackman--Ministry
Maira Marin Villegas--Beauty/Cosmetics
Makeba White Chanay--Healthcare
Marianne F. Georgiou--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Marie J. Brown--Publishing
Marielle D'Angelo--Information Technology/IT
Me'chelle Degree--Coaching
Michele Blondmonville--Health/Fitness
Miss Quadare P. Frasier Frail--Beauty/Cosmetics
Misty Smith--Beauty/Cosmetics
Monique L. Jackson--Life Coaching
Nora Shariff-Borden--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Ofelia Fernandez--Law/Legal Services
Pamela H. Foster--Art
Patricia E. Sandoval--Publishing
Paula S. Begel--Massage Therapy
Queen Jennie--Nutrition/Wellness
Qushondra Bass--Beauty/Cosmetics
Rashaneaka Moore--Entertainment
Robin Griffin--Childcare
Roshay Edwards--Social Services
Sally Despinosse--Publishing
Sando G. Adetunji--Government
Sandra Marchetti--Pet Care
Sharese King Brown--Retail Industry
Sharon Lea--Nutrition/Wellness
Shirley Nellon--Food/Beverages
Stacy Brissenden--Art
Stella Singleton-Jones--Art
Suenyo L. Branch-Morgan--Entertainment
Tamara P. Glover--Social Services
Tanya A. Harris--Ministry
Tasha Antell--Cleaning Service
Tiffany Snadon--Beauty/Cosmetics
Tiffany R. Petersen Wright--Publishing
Tracey Booker--Motivational Speaker
Wanda K. Parker--Automotive
Yolanda R. Robinson--Home Healthcare
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. For more information about P.O.W.E.R. visit www.powerwoe.com
If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, email hailee.m@powerwoe.com to make a nomination. Or visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
About the Newest Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to highlight the following Women of Empowerment who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
A. Abyla Lloyd--Entertainment
Alexis J. Licari--General Dentist
Alfreida M. Pointer--Healthcare
Andrea S. Scott--Education
Andria L. Connell--Mental Health Care
Aneasa Perez--Life Coaching
Arti Victoria Pacheco--Financial Services
Ayesha N. Chandler--Government
Billie Beverly--Ministry
Brandy S. King--Advertising/Marketing
Brittan Kelly Lockart--Beauty/Cosmetics
Carla E. Brooks--Healthcare
Caroline Gainer--Education
CashmÃ© Andrea Gonzales--Coaching
Chata Carter--Public Relations/PR
Cherelle Latrice Anderson--Entertainment
Christina Mathieson Segura--Real Estate
Cleanne L. Johnson--Publishing
Cynthia Jean--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Cynthia R. Phifer--Life Coaching
Dana C. Gautreaux--Publishing
Daniele McDougald--Virtual Administration
Daphne E. Harris--Insurance
Dee McGee--Entertainment
Deirdre L. Cunningham--Consulting
Diane Kraut--Publishing
Diyonne L. McGraw--Social Services
Dorothy F. Williams--Beauty/Cosmetics
Frances Walker Steele--Financial Services
Freddie C. Batchelor--Government
Grace Kelly--Hospitality
Jaclyn Ryan-Henry--Food/Beverages
Jamie B. Kubina--Pharmaceuticals
Jane Snead Ford--Education
Jax L. Perry--Cleaning Service
Jean Keegan Daly--Healthcare
Jeanne Porter--Ministry
Jebeh Edmunds--Education
Jennifer L. Morton--Retail Industry
Joy Phillips Sangster--Seamstress
Karen R.F. Mitchell--Coaching
Kelly Ann Amspacher--Healthcare
Kelly N. Edmondson--Retail Industry
Kim Turner--Utilities
Kimberly L. Richmond--Hospitality
Kristen M. Soltis--Barber
Kristin Nicole--Beauty/Cosmetics
Kristina Aran--Mental Health Care
LaFarris L. Risby--Education
LaQuitta Smith-Skyler--Financial Services
LaToya Lewis--Real Estate
Lauren F. Caccavallo--Healthcare
Lindsay Kaufman-Foren--Real Estate
Lisa Stringer Bailey--Financial Services
Lisa Marie DeMan--Healthcare
Lorna Cheatham--Retail Industry
Louv Ford--Real Estate
Maikeida G. Blackman--Ministry
Maira Marin Villegas--Beauty/Cosmetics
Makeba White Chanay--Healthcare
Marianne F. Georgiou--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Marie J. Brown--Publishing
Marielle D'Angelo--Information Technology/IT
Me'chelle Degree--Coaching
Michele Blondmonville--Health/Fitness
Miss Quadare P. Frasier Frail--Beauty/Cosmetics
Misty Smith--Beauty/Cosmetics
Monique L. Jackson--Life Coaching
Nora Shariff-Borden--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Ofelia Fernandez--Law/Legal Services
Pamela H. Foster--Art
Patricia E. Sandoval--Publishing
Paula S. Begel--Massage Therapy
Queen Jennie--Nutrition/Wellness
Qushondra Bass--Beauty/Cosmetics
Rashaneaka Moore--Entertainment
Robin Griffin--Childcare
Roshay Edwards--Social Services
Sally Despinosse--Publishing
Sando G. Adetunji--Government
Sandra Marchetti--Pet Care
Sharese King Brown--Retail Industry
Sharon Lea--Nutrition/Wellness
Shirley Nellon--Food/Beverages
Stacy Brissenden--Art
Stella Singleton-Jones--Art
Suenyo L. Branch-Morgan--Entertainment
Tamara P. Glover--Social Services
Tanya A. Harris--Ministry
Tasha Antell--Cleaning Service
Tiffany Snadon--Beauty/Cosmetics
Tiffany R. Petersen Wright--Publishing
Tracey Booker--Motivational Speaker
Wanda K. Parker--Automotive
Yolanda R. Robinson--Home Healthcare
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. For more information about P.O.W.E.R. visit www.powerwoe.com
If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, email hailee.m@powerwoe.com to make a nomination. Or visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories