Ramona K. Brown Honored as a Woman of the Month for November 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Palmdale, CA, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ramona K. Brown of Palmdale, California, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for November 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate. Brown will be included in the winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Ramona K. Brown
Ramona K. Brown is a real estate broker with Affordable Housing Resources, LLC.
Based in Palmdale, California, Brown focuses on real estate acquisitions and helping business owners with commercial real estate interests.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration
