Author Teddy J.'s New Audiobook, "Before and After," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Young Man Who is Sent Back from the Afterlife to Learn an Important Lesson
Recent audiobook release “Before and After” from Audiobook Network author Teddy J. is a compelling tale that centers Useth, a young man who becomes a lost soul in death and begins disobeying the rules of the afterlife. In order to be set straight, Useth is reincarnated and denied the chance to move one until his lesson has been learned.
New York, NY, December 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Teddy J., a blind author who was raised in New York City, has completed his new audiobook, “Before and After”: a supernatural drama that follows a lost soul who, after breaking the rules of the afterlife, is reincarnated in order to learn his lesson.
“‘Before and After’ is a novel that relates to how negativity and the need to be on top can corrupt and influence the minds of most people with broken promises of riches and fame, along with everything that comes with it,” shares Teddy J.
“The main character (Useth/Usemmie) becomes a lost soul after a tragic death. Useth then decides to enjoy his afterlife a bit too much as he starts to disobey the rules of the other world. Then he is sentenced to be reincarnated into one of the harshest realities one can or can't live through. Along with his soulmate, known as Moosy, they both are forced to live in the stink of their own trouble. Death is now denied to both, and moving on is not possible for either of them, until a very valuable life lesson is learned.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Teddy J.’s new audiobook is an insightful ride that will keep listeners engaged and on the edge of their seats as they follow Useth’s journey to redeem his soul before it’s too late. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Before and After” is a powerful and stirring tale that’s sure to resonate with listeners from all walks of life.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Before and After” by Teddy J. through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“‘Before and After’ is a novel that relates to how negativity and the need to be on top can corrupt and influence the minds of most people with broken promises of riches and fame, along with everything that comes with it,” shares Teddy J.
“The main character (Useth/Usemmie) becomes a lost soul after a tragic death. Useth then decides to enjoy his afterlife a bit too much as he starts to disobey the rules of the other world. Then he is sentenced to be reincarnated into one of the harshest realities one can or can't live through. Along with his soulmate, known as Moosy, they both are forced to live in the stink of their own trouble. Death is now denied to both, and moving on is not possible for either of them, until a very valuable life lesson is learned.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Teddy J.’s new audiobook is an insightful ride that will keep listeners engaged and on the edge of their seats as they follow Useth’s journey to redeem his soul before it’s too late. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Before and After” is a powerful and stirring tale that’s sure to resonate with listeners from all walks of life.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Before and After” by Teddy J. through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories