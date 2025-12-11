Author Teddy J.'s New Audiobook, "Before and After," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Young Man Who is Sent Back from the Afterlife to Learn an Important Lesson

Recent audiobook release “Before and After” from Audiobook Network author Teddy J. is a compelling tale that centers Useth, a young man who becomes a lost soul in death and begins disobeying the rules of the afterlife. In order to be set straight, Useth is reincarnated and denied the chance to move one until his lesson has been learned.