BDA Advises The Webster on Sale to Frasers Group
New York, NY, December 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, The Webster, has sold a majority stake to Frasers Group.
BDA identified and introduced Frasers to The Webster, in an accelerated M&A process, as an optimal long-term future partner.
The Webster is an innovative, multi-brand luxury retailer, based in Miami, with a cult following. The Webster is known for its curated selection of luxury brands such as Chanel, Dior and Gucci. The Webster has expanded its presence to 13 stores across North America, with a second flagship in Soho, New York City. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.
Frasers Group owns a portfolio of retailers such as Sports Direct and Flannels. It aims to integrate The Webster within its luxury division, Flannels. Flannels has 80 stores in the UK and Ireland, and has built partnerships with luxury brands Moncler and Saint Laurent. The transaction is part of Frasers Group’s Elevation Strategy, to expand its portfolio and strengthen its luxury segment.
The Webster founder, Laure Hériard Dubreuil, will retain a minority stake, and continue to manage its operations. Hériard Dubreuil grew up in Paris, a member of the family that produces Rémy Martin cognac. She graduated from FIT, and worked for Balenciaga and YSL before founding the Webster.
Laure Hériard Dubreuil, Founder & CEO, The Webster, said, “The transaction marks the start of a new chapter for The Webster. In two decades, The Webster has grown beyond my wildest dreams, from the locations we have opened, to the amazing brand partnerships we have been able to create. Since our first conversation, I knew that Michael and the Frasers team were completely aligned with our approach and would be the best partner to help take the business to the next level, bringing a renewed energy and digital innovation."
Michael Murray, CEO, Frasers Group, said, "I've long admired what Laure has built with The Webster – a unique concept with flawless execution and exceptional brand partnerships, including Chanel, Gucci and Celine. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for both The Webster and Frasers Group's luxury division, Flannels.”
Euan Rellie, Managing Partner, BDA Partners, said, “We’re proud to have set up this exciting combination. It secures new capital and an existing future for the Webster, and it enables Frasers to take a big step forward in the US. BDA has a strong record of creating value across borders in the luxury sector.”
Deal team
· Euan Rellie, Managing Partner, Chairman of Consumer & Retail, New York
· Zac Chartier, Director, New York
· Olivia Feng, Vice President, New York
About The Webster
Laure Hériard Dubreuil opened The Webster flagship in 2009 at 1220 Collins Avenue, South Beach, Miami. She reimagined the three-story Art Deco building as a women’s & men’s multi-brand luxury retailer, designed to resemble a residential space. She lured brands including Chanel, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Celine, Dior, Gucci, Saint Laurent, and loyal customers. “The idea was a place where you can feel comfortable,” says Hériard Dubreuil. “A place to spend time. You arrive, you take off your shoes, you’re at someone’s house, or in your gigantic closet, and you can try everything.” Rather than organize the store according to brand, Heriard Dubreuil merchandised as if it is a personal wardrobe, mixing big brands with the emerging, arranging intuitively by mood. The Webster has expanded to twelve additional locations in Bal Harbour, Houston, Costa Mesa, New York City, Los Angeles, Montecito, Toronto, Palm Springs, New Jersey, Atlanta, Austin and Las Vegas. The retailer has become a destination for collaborations with brands such as Marine Serre, Bottega Veneta, and Canada Goose, and partnerships with David Mallett and Augustinus Bader, who operate studios in The Webster SoHo. https://thewebster.com/
About Frasers Group
Frasers Group plc (US$7bn revenues) started as a small store in Maidenhead, UK, in 1982 and from there, grew to become a global powerhouse. As the business evolved, 2019 saw the rebrand of Sports Direct International to Frasers Group plc; a reflection of the Group’s growth and change in market identity. Led by Chief Executive Michael Murray, the business is set on a formidable upwards trajectory as it continues to expand with its pioneering approach to retail. Frasers Group provides consumers with access to the world’s best Sports, Premium and Luxury brands with a vision to build the planet’s most admired and compelling brand ecosystem. As a leader in the industry, Frasers Group is committed to rethinking retail by driving digital innovation and providing unique store experiences to its consumers globally. https://frasers.group/
About BDA
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with 30 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services, Sustainability and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes. BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc, a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. www.bdapartners.com/
Contact
Euan Rellie
212-265-5300
www.bdapartners.com
