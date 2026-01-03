Fleet Star Truck and Trailer Announces a Significant Opportunity for the Nation to Own a 9.15 Acres of Land Through a Charitable Sweepstakes in Ham Lake Minnesota

Fleet Star is a Minnesota transportation and logistics company, has launched a charitable sweepstakes offering 9.15 acres of commercial land in Ham Lake, MN. Hosted on BetterWorld.org. Participants can enter through voluntary donations, though no purchase is required. The entry deadline is February 28, 2026, and the winner will be announced March 2, 2026. The aim is to provide a longterm opportunity for individual or business purposes.