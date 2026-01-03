Fleet Star Truck and Trailer Announces a Significant Opportunity for the Nation to Own a 9.15 Acres of Land Through a Charitable Sweepstakes in Ham Lake Minnesota
Fleet Star is a Minnesota transportation and logistics company, has launched a charitable sweepstakes offering 9.15 acres of commercial land in Ham Lake, MN. Hosted on BetterWorld.org. Participants can enter through voluntary donations, though no purchase is required. The entry deadline is February 28, 2026, and the winner will be announced March 2, 2026. The aim is to provide a longterm opportunity for individual or business purposes.
Ham Lake, MN, January 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fleet Star Truck and Trailer, a Minnesota-based transportation company, has launched a charitable sweepstakes offering U.S. residents an opportunity to win 9.15 acres of commercially zoned property in Ham Lake, Minnesota. The campaign is being hosted on BetterWorld.org, with entries accepted until February 28, 2026.
The land, situated along the Highway 65 corridor approximately 25 minutes north of the Minneapolis–Saint Paul metro area, was originally acquired by Fleet Star for terminal expansion. The company has since opted to use the parcel as the focus of a charitable initiative aimed at supporting community and economic development goals.
Property Details
The offered parcel is zoned for multiple commercial uses, including warehousing, retail, office facilities, and mixed-use development. Ham Lake, located in Anoka County, is undergoing significant infrastructure investment, including a planned $52 million Highway 65 reconstruction project scheduled for 2028. Additional regional improvements are planned for Lexington Avenue, Bunker Lake Boulevard, and Constance Boulevard.
Fleet Star previously developed commercial property in Ham Lake in 2021 for its operational use.
Entry Information
Sweepstakes Page: hamlakelandgiveaway.betterworld.org/giveaways/commercial-land
Entry Deadline: February 28, 2026
Winner Announcement: March 2, 2026, at 12:00 PM CST
Entry Methods (via BetterWorld.org):
$25 donation = 1 entry
$100 donation = 5 entries
Free entry available (no purchase required; one free entry per household per day; see official rules for full details)
Proceeds from the sweepstakes will support Fleet Star’s community-focused initiatives through the Endless Purpose Foundation.
Eligibility and Selection
The sweepstakes is open to U.S. residents aged 18 and older. Complete rules, eligibility criteria, and legal disclosures are available on the campaign website. Entries will be randomly drawn using a certified random number generator, with each entry assigned a unique identifier.
Conditional Structure and Fundraising Benchmark
The sweepstakes are contingent on meeting a fundraising threshold. If the target is not met by the February 28 deadline, the campaign may be extended. Should the goal remain unmet, the giveaway will convert into a 50/50 raffle format—dividing funds evenly between the selected participant and the organizer—as outlined in the official rules.
Fleet Star will coordinate the property transfer process with the selected recipient following the March 2 announcement.
Fleet Star Truck and Trailer is a transportation and logistics company committed to serving the general community through reliable transportation logistics. With a focus on efficiency, safety, and responsible operations, the company plays a vital role in keeping goods moving and supporting local economies.
Guided by a mission to make a meaningful impact, Fleet Star Truck and Trailer actively invests in the communities it serves. Through initiatives such as its sweepstakes charity giveaway, the company aims to give back, raise awareness for important causes, and support organizations that strengthen the communities.
https://hamlakelandgiveaway.com/
Akil Ibrahim
Fleet Star Truck and Trailer
Akil@fleetstartruckandtrailer.com
The land, situated along the Highway 65 corridor approximately 25 minutes north of the Minneapolis–Saint Paul metro area, was originally acquired by Fleet Star for terminal expansion. The company has since opted to use the parcel as the focus of a charitable initiative aimed at supporting community and economic development goals.
Property Details
The offered parcel is zoned for multiple commercial uses, including warehousing, retail, office facilities, and mixed-use development. Ham Lake, located in Anoka County, is undergoing significant infrastructure investment, including a planned $52 million Highway 65 reconstruction project scheduled for 2028. Additional regional improvements are planned for Lexington Avenue, Bunker Lake Boulevard, and Constance Boulevard.
Fleet Star previously developed commercial property in Ham Lake in 2021 for its operational use.
Entry Information
Sweepstakes Page: hamlakelandgiveaway.betterworld.org/giveaways/commercial-land
Entry Deadline: February 28, 2026
Winner Announcement: March 2, 2026, at 12:00 PM CST
Entry Methods (via BetterWorld.org):
$25 donation = 1 entry
$100 donation = 5 entries
Free entry available (no purchase required; one free entry per household per day; see official rules for full details)
Proceeds from the sweepstakes will support Fleet Star’s community-focused initiatives through the Endless Purpose Foundation.
Eligibility and Selection
The sweepstakes is open to U.S. residents aged 18 and older. Complete rules, eligibility criteria, and legal disclosures are available on the campaign website. Entries will be randomly drawn using a certified random number generator, with each entry assigned a unique identifier.
Conditional Structure and Fundraising Benchmark
The sweepstakes are contingent on meeting a fundraising threshold. If the target is not met by the February 28 deadline, the campaign may be extended. Should the goal remain unmet, the giveaway will convert into a 50/50 raffle format—dividing funds evenly between the selected participant and the organizer—as outlined in the official rules.
Fleet Star will coordinate the property transfer process with the selected recipient following the March 2 announcement.
Fleet Star Truck and Trailer is a transportation and logistics company committed to serving the general community through reliable transportation logistics. With a focus on efficiency, safety, and responsible operations, the company plays a vital role in keeping goods moving and supporting local economies.
Guided by a mission to make a meaningful impact, Fleet Star Truck and Trailer actively invests in the communities it serves. Through initiatives such as its sweepstakes charity giveaway, the company aims to give back, raise awareness for important causes, and support organizations that strengthen the communities.
https://hamlakelandgiveaway.com/
Akil Ibrahim
Fleet Star Truck and Trailer
Akil@fleetstartruckandtrailer.com
Contact
Fleet Star Truck and TrailerContact
Akil Ibrahim
952-666-8579
Akil Ibrahim
952-666-8579
Categories