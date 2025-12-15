Author Michael Jay’s New Audiobook Comes Alive for the Holidays as "Dog Water Free, a Memoir" Unfolds with Lyric Precision Amidst Profound Loss
Publisher Audiobook Network is pleased to announce that Dog Water Free, a Memoir by Michael Jay, is now available on Audible, Amazon, and Apple Books. Recognized as a Distinguished Favorite by the NYC Big Book Award committee and honored with an Indie BRAG Medallion tm for non-fiction, the Audiobook Network production on Audible, Amazon, and Apple Books brings this inspirational family saga to life.
New York, NY, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael Jay, a graduate of Harvard College who also holds an MBA from Northeastern University, currently resides in Idaho. His new audiobook “Dog Water Free, A Memoir”, is now available on Audible, Amazon, and Apple Books. An award-winning coming of age adventure, this true story lands an orphan of Detroit front and center before icons of culture who’ve shaped the mindsets of nations, as it pulls back the curtain on adolescent bewilderment amidst confounding emotional calamity.
Recognized as a Distinguished Favorite by the NYC Big Book Award committee and honored with an IndieBRAGtm Medallion for non-fiction, the Audiobook Network production on Audible, Amazon and Apple Books brings this inspirational family saga to life.
According to Audiobook Network narrator John Warren Hart, “This was a special project. From the perspective of surviving the deaths of both parents during early adolescence, Michael Jay writes with the lyric precision of a novelist and the emotional clarity of a witness – unflinching, generously sparse, and, I dare say, surprisingly discerning”.
As an inspirational family saga, Dog Water Free celebrates a remarkable hero in the person of an ordinary mom who is thrust into an extraordinary situation. Diagnosed with six months to live, she focuses on preparing her children for life on their own without her. “At least you’ll always have your dad,” she promises. Still on her mission fifteen months later, her focus heightens when her husband drops dead. With that, a 12-year-old boy’s surprising coming-of-age adventure begins.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Michael Jay’s new audiobook is a powerful saga that will resonate with listeners from all walks of life, delivering a deeply personal and emotionally stirring testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit in the face of life’s trials.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Dog Water Free, A Memoir: A coming-of-age story about an improbable journey to find emotional truth” by Michael Jay through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774 or Michael Jay at 208-329-8475.
