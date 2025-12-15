Author Michael Jay’s New Audiobook Comes Alive for the Holidays as "Dog Water Free, a Memoir" Unfolds with Lyric Precision Amidst Profound Loss

Publisher Audiobook Network is pleased to announce that Dog Water Free, a Memoir by Michael Jay, is now available on Audible, Amazon, and Apple Books. Recognized as a Distinguished Favorite by the NYC Big Book Award committee and honored with an Indie BRAG Medallion tm for non-fiction, the Audiobook Network production on Audible, Amazon, and Apple Books brings this inspirational family saga to life.