Creative BioMart Enhances Host Cell Protein Mitigation Service to Strengthen Biotherapeutic Quality
Shirley, NY, December 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Creative BioMart, a leading biotechnology company specializing in protein and biopharmaceutical solutions, has announced an enhancement to its host cell protein service. The upgraded offering introduces a more integrated and data-driven approach to identifying, quantifying, and reducing host cell protein (HCP) impurities in biologics—helping developers improve product purity, consistency, and regulatory readiness.
Host cell proteins are residual contaminants derived from expression systems such as E. coli, CHO, or yeast cells used in recombinant protein production. Even trace amounts can affect drug efficacy, compromise stability, or trigger immune reactions. Creative BioMart’s updated service combines advanced analytical methods with process expertise to address these challenges comprehensively. Using 1D/2D SDS-PAGE, multi-mode HPLC (SEC, IEX, RP), HCP-ELISA validation, LC–MS/MS proteomics, and LC–MRM quantification, the company provides sensitive detection and characterization of HCPs throughout the bioprocess lifecycle.
A key advantage of Creative BioMart’s enhanced solution lies in its customized HCP mitigation strategy. Each project begins with a tailored plan aligned with the client’s expression system and regulatory goals. By combining multiple orthogonal analytical techniques and deep scientific expertise, the team delivers comprehensive HCP detection and meaningful data interpretation. Beyond analysis, Creative BioMart provides process optimization guidance to minimize impurities at the source and supplies regulatory-ready documentation to support IND, BLA, or biosimilar submissions. The service also offers end-to-end support, including long-term monitoring and method transfer assistance for QC labs or CDMOs.
“The control of host cell proteins has become a pivotal quality attribute in modern biologics manufacturing,” said Linna, Chief Marketing Staff at Creative BioMart. “Our enhanced mitigation service reflects our commitment to scientific precision and regulatory excellence. By offering a fully integrated platform—from detection and analysis to process improvement—we help our clients better manage HCP-related risks and ensure higher product quality.”
Beyond this update, Creative BioMart continues to expand its suite of biopharmaceutical support services, including custom protein expression and purification service, enzyme immobilization, stable cell line generation, protein characterization, and biosafety testing. These integrated offerings help developers streamline CMC workflows and accelerate biologics development from research through regulatory submission.
With this service enhancement, Creative BioMart strengthens its capabilities in analytical and process support for biopharmaceutical research, aiming to provide more reliable and efficient solutions for HCP control and quality evaluation.
For more information about the enhanced service at Creative BioMart, please visit https://www.creativebiomart.net/host-cell-protein-mitigation.htm.
Contact
Caroline Green
516-855-7709
https://www.creativebiomart.net/
