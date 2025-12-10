Dr. Kristina Mungenast Ruddle Honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
St. Louis, MO, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Kristina Mungenast Ruddle of St. Louis, Missouri has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction celebrates her dedication, expertise, and impact in the field of healthcare. Ruddle will be featured in the winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine among other standout women who set a high standard in their industries.
About Dr. Kristina Mungenast Ruddle
Dr. Kristina Mungenast Ruddle is a chiropractor at St. Louis Family Chiropractic with advanced training in prenatal and pediatric chiropractic. She also mentors as a preceptor clinician with Logan University, guiding new chiropractors and supporting the best practices in the industry.
Dr. Ruddle earned a Doctor of Chiropractic from Logan University (2015), a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology from Logan University (2014), a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Saint Louis University (2012), and a Business Administration certificate from Saint Louis University (2012). She is certified by the Academy Council of Chiropractic Pediatrics and Webster Technique Certified.
Outside the office, Dr. Ruddle enjoys hiking, working out, being outdoors, and spending time with her six-year-old daughter.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Dr. Kristina Mungenast Ruddle
Dr. Kristina Mungenast Ruddle is a chiropractor at St. Louis Family Chiropractic with advanced training in prenatal and pediatric chiropractic. She also mentors as a preceptor clinician with Logan University, guiding new chiropractors and supporting the best practices in the industry.
Dr. Ruddle earned a Doctor of Chiropractic from Logan University (2015), a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology from Logan University (2014), a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Saint Louis University (2012), and a Business Administration certificate from Saint Louis University (2012). She is certified by the Academy Council of Chiropractic Pediatrics and Webster Technique Certified.
Outside the office, Dr. Ruddle enjoys hiking, working out, being outdoors, and spending time with her six-year-old daughter.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories