Tiger-Rock Martial Arts Appoints Jami Bond as Vice President of Growth
Tiger-Rock Martial Arts, a leading martial arts franchise for over 40 years, announces Jami Bond, CFE, as Vice President of Growth. Bond brings 20+ years of franchise leadership and ownership experience to drive nationwide expansion and support franchisees. Tiger-Rock offers a proven, turnkey business model and science-backed training system for entrepreneurs seeking growth and community impact.
Lenexa, KS, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tiger-Rock Martial Arts, the leading martial arts brand for over 40 years, announced today the appointment of Jami Bond, CFE, as Vice President of Growth. With a proven record of success in marketing, franchise development and operations, Bond will lead efforts to expand Tiger-Rock’s footprint nationwide and provide dedicated support to franchise owners.
Bond brings more than 20 years of franchise leadership. She is a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) and a current franchise owner herself, giving her unique perspective into the needs and aspirations of entrepreneurs today.
“Jami is a proven franchise leader with the strategic vision and hands-on experience to help take Tiger-Rock to the next level,” said Bert Kollars, CEO of Tiger-Rock Martial Arts. “This milestone is not only a celebration for our brand expansion, but also a powerful moment as we recognize the impact of female leadership in fitness and franchising. Jami’s combination of development expertise, marketing acumen and first-hand franchise ownership experience will help guide our company’s growth and success.”
Founded more than four decades ago, Tiger-Rock has pioneered a unique, turnkey martial arts franchise system. Its science-backed training program fuses multiple martial arts styles into a modern curriculum supported by in-person training, formal testing and high-energy events that are unrivaled in the industry. With a proven business model, scalable systems and a thriving community, Tiger-Rock continues to empower owners to transform lives in their local communities.
“I’m excited to join Tiger-Rock at such a pivotal time in the company’s growth,” said Bond. “Tiger-Rock isn’t just a martial arts program, it’s an essential business that fits seamlessly into the lives of modern families and franchisees. Our academies empower communities while offering entrepreneurs a proven model that aligns with purpose, lifestyle and profitability. I look forward to helping more families and owners experience the Tiger-Rock difference!”
About Tiger-Rock Martial Arts
Tiger-Rock Martial Arts has been a leader in martial arts and franchising for over 40 years. With nearly 100 locations across the United States and over 900,000 students trained, Tiger-Rock offers a science-backed, turnkey martial arts franchise system that fuses multiple different Martial Arts styles. Students benefit from structured in-person training, formal testing and high-energy events unrivaled in the industry, while franchisees gain access to a proven business model designed for sustainable growth. For more information, please visit https://tigerrockopportunity.com/.
Contact
Alexis Kopikis
913-725-0777
https://tigerrockopportunity.com/
