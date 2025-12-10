Bilt Expands Commitment to Military Talent Through SkillBridge Program
BILT expands its DoW SkillBridge partnership, by adding a fourth veteran intern. The company has hired two graduates full-tim. New intern David Gravelle joins BILT with Air Force training and maintenance expertise. Former interns Drew Glass (USAF) and Stewart Johnson (USN) now serve in capture management and cybersecurity. The program strengthens BILT’s federal practie and supports service members transitioning to civilian tech careers.
Grapevine, TX, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BILT Incorporated, creators of the award-winning 3D Intelligent Instructions® platform, announced major milestones in its partnership with the Department of War SkillBridge program. The Texas-based tech company has now hired two SkillBridge graduates full-time and welcomed its fourth military veteran intern, demonstrating BILT’s growing role in supporting service members as they transition into civilian careers.
The newest SkillBridger, David Gravelle, joins BILT following a career as a training center manager in the United States Air Force. With expertise in technical training, ordinance and munitions systems, Gravelle brings strong operational support to BILT’s mission of transforming guided work for technicians and pros. He holds associate degrees in munitions systems/ordinance technology and general studies.
Two previous SkillBridge veterans now serve in full-time roles:
• Drew Glass, director of capture management, government operations. A former Air Force squadron commander and legislative liaison at the Pentagon, Glass completed a SkillBridge internship with BILT in 2023.
• Stewart Johnson, cyber security specialist. A Navy veteran and former information system security manager for the Naval Information Force Reserve, Johnson supported cybersecurity operations for more than 8,000 sailors before interning at BILT.
“Veterans bring leadership, grit, and problem-solving instincts that strengthen every part of our business,” said BILT President & COO Ahmed Qureshi, who is a Navy reservist. “SkillBridge gives service members meaningful civilian experience, and it gives BILT access to exceptional talent whose values align with our culture of persistence and continuous improvement.”
BILT’s SkillBridge success builds on its growing footprint in the federal sector. The company has secured multiple SBIR awards and a $15 million STRATFI contract to accelerate deployment of 3D and immersive instructions. SkillBridge participants gain exposure to this government work while contributing to innovation that improves readiness and standardizes training across military and commercial environments.
Service members from any branch—enlisted or officer—may apply for upcoming SkillBridge cohorts. Unit commanders may authorize personnel preparing for separation to participate.
About BILT:
BILT provides 3D Intelligent Instructions, creating and delivering interactive content for iOS, Android, and turnkey guided work instructions for Apple Vision Pro. The award-winning platform revolutionizes the consumer experience as well as technical training and operational enablement. BILT is accessible, sustainable and efficient.
Juliette Qureshi
703-554-3020
www.biltapp.com
