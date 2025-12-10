Bilt Expands Commitment to Military Talent Through SkillBridge Program

BILT expands its DoW SkillBridge partnership, by adding a fourth veteran intern. The company has hired two graduates full-tim. New intern David Gravelle joins BILT with Air Force training and maintenance expertise. Former interns Drew Glass (USAF) and Stewart Johnson (USN) now serve in capture management and cybersecurity. The program strengthens BILT’s federal practie and supports service members transitioning to civilian tech careers.