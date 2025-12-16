Redefining the Future of Influence: “The Negotiation Code” Blends EQ and AI for a New Era of Negotiation
A #1 Amazon Bestseller in Business Conflict Resolution and Mediation, “The Negotiation Code” blends emotional intelligence and AI to revolutionize how we lead, influence, and communicate. With ten proven strategies and practical tools, this book presents a bold new framework for meaningful connection and strategic clarity in negotiations. A must-read for professionals navigating business, leadership, or personal growth in the age of AI. Available now on Amazon and major retailers.
Boca Raton, FL, December 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a world where artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping the business landscape, Guy Ellis—global entrepreneur, board leader, and Harvard guest speaker—delivers a groundbreaking new approach to negotiation in his newly published book, “The Negotiation Code: 10 Proven Strategies to Redefine Negotiations with EQ and AI.” Shaped by years of real-world experience, this transformative guide is poised to become a must-read for leaders navigating the intersection of human connection and technological advancement.
A #1 Amazon Bestseller in Business Conflict Resolution and Mediation, “The Negotiation Code” is not about manipulation—it’s about mastery. With ten actionable strategies rooted in emotional intelligence and enhanced by AI, Ellis offers readers a new way to influence smarter, lead better, and negotiate without limits. His use of innovative frameworks—such as BEACONS™, UNO™, BSO™, and the Negotiating Grid™—equip professionals to build trust, shift resistance, and create aligned outcomes in any negotiation setting, from boardrooms to personal relationships.
This insightful guide is already earning critical acclaim:
“…a must-read for anyone seeking not only better outcomes but better relationships.” —Seattle Book Review
“…a fantastic resource that is sure to change how readers approach negotiation.” —Readers’ Favorite, 5 Stars
“If you’re looking for a book that will redefine how you engage in negotiation, you’ve found it.” —Aram Donigian, Clinical Professor at Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth
“Guy Ellis has written a masterclass in modern negotiation…. If you want to elevate your negotiation game and make smarter, faster, more confident decisions, start here.” —Alex Simpson, Co-Founder and Chairman, Liquid LP
“As AI disrupts industries, emotional intelligence is not being replaced—it’s becoming more important,” says Ellis. “This book empowers readers to lead in a future where both people and machines shape the outcome.”
With experience spanning over 50 board, founder, and advisory roles across global markets, Ellis draws on a rich career of high-stakes decision-making and business transformation. His book reflects this depth, combining strategic clarity with human empathy—two elements often lost in the era of automation.
Whether you’re closing multimillion-dollar deals or navigating everyday conversations, “The Negotiation Code” helps you move beyond outdated tactics to connect more deeply, prepare more intelligently, and lead with lasting impact.
Available now in ebook ($9.99) and paperback ($19.99), and coming soon in hardcover ($27.99), “The Negotiation Code” is distributed by Bublish, Inc. and can be found on all major online retailers as well as available for wholesale with a full trade discount. For interviews, review copies, or additional information, please contact Guy Ellis at www.TheNegotiationCode.com. Learn more about Bublish and its services at www.bublish.com.
Contact
BublishContact
Kathy Meis
843-513-7337
https://bublish.com
Guy Ellis
https://www.thenegotiationcode.com/#contact
