James L. Park-Tiam Loo Named a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Los Angeles, CA, December 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- James L. Park-Tiam Loo of Los Angeles, California, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in property management and engineering.
About James L. Park-Tiam Loo
Park-Tiam Loo serves as a property manager with J.L. Engineering and Property Management Company, overseeing the delivery of top-tier property management and engineering services. His expertise centers on electrical and control engineering, which has been instrumental in upholding the firm’s reputation for precision and reliability.
Active in his profession, Park-Tiam Loo maintains affiliations as a P.E. (Professional Engineer) for California and is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (I.E.E.E.), underscoring his dedication to ongoing professional development and best practices in engineering.
Park-Tiam Loo completed his M.S. in electrical engineering at the University of Southern California. He also holds an MBA in marketing and management and an M.S. in financial management from West Coast University.
Outside of his professional achievements, Park-Tiam Loo enjoys reading and traveling.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
