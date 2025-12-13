RAD Marketing Hosts Successful In-Office Can Drive to Support Vista del Camino Food Distribution Center
Scottsdale, AZ, December 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RAD Marketing is proud to announce the success of its recent in-office Can Drive, an initiative organized to support the Vista del Camino Food Distribution Center and strengthen the company’s connection with the local community.
Throughout the week, team members came together to donate canned goods and non-perishable items, quickly filling donation bins and surpassing the company’s internal collection goals. The Can Drive aligned with RAD Marketing’s mission to create meaningful community impact while fostering teamwork and shared purpose within the office.
“This initiative wasn’t just about gathering food—it was about stepping up for our neighbors,” said Crystal Pereira, Head of Administration at RAD Marketing. “Seeing our team energized and united around giving back was truly inspiring.”
All collected items will be delivered to the Vista del Camino Food Distribution Center to support families in need across Scottsdale. RAD Marketing plans to continue expanding its community outreach efforts with additional service projects and donation drives in the upcoming year.
For more information about RAD Marketing or future community initiatives, please contact:
Rad Marketing Agency
Crystal Pereira- Head of Administration
https://radmarketingagency.com
Throughout the week, team members came together to donate canned goods and non-perishable items, quickly filling donation bins and surpassing the company’s internal collection goals. The Can Drive aligned with RAD Marketing’s mission to create meaningful community impact while fostering teamwork and shared purpose within the office.
“This initiative wasn’t just about gathering food—it was about stepping up for our neighbors,” said Crystal Pereira, Head of Administration at RAD Marketing. “Seeing our team energized and united around giving back was truly inspiring.”
All collected items will be delivered to the Vista del Camino Food Distribution Center to support families in need across Scottsdale. RAD Marketing plans to continue expanding its community outreach efforts with additional service projects and donation drives in the upcoming year.
For more information about RAD Marketing or future community initiatives, please contact:
Rad Marketing Agency
Crystal Pereira- Head of Administration
https://radmarketingagency.com
Contact
Rad Marketing AgencyContact
Crystal Pereira- Head of Administration
(480) 359-6838
https://radmarketingagency.com/
Crystal Pereira- Head of Administration
(480) 359-6838
https://radmarketingagency.com/
Categories