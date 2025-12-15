Local Author Offers All Her Ebooks Free During Holiday Season
Stock Your Digital Library Through This Ebook Sale
Efland, NC, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Every avid reader wants more books, but how can they afford them easily? Efland author Carol A. Strickland has listed all eleven of her ebooks as free in the End of the Year Sale at Smashwords. This sale lasts from Dec. 8 through Jan. 1, 2026.
“Not only is this a tactic to get my own name out there,” Strickland says, “but a great way for readers to stock their digital libraries without blowing their budget. I’ve checked the sale and already downloaded a bunch for myself. So many great books; so little time!”
An online bookstore, Smashwords.com specializes in indie authors, or those who publish their books themselves. Currently the site has over a million titles in stock and 92,000 that are being offered for free. Eleven of those are Strickland’s.
Strickland’s books include fantasy, Sci-Fi, historical romance, “boxed” sets where one file contains more than one book, and a nonfiction work about Wonder Woman, of whom she’s a well-known expert. Her most recent release is “Doomsday!” the seventh volume in the popular “Three Worlds” superhero saga.
All her works contain at least a little humor, and her Sci-Fi is not the kind where you need to keep a physics workbook close at hand in order to understand it.
Right now Strickland is having fun and anxiety working on her first “cozy mystery” book set, which involves an unfortunate amount of murder and an eccentric rock star family. It’s set in the NC Triangle area.
In her non-writing time, Strickland paints and looks forward to teaching that in the area in the coming year.
Contact
Carol Ann Strickland EnterprisesContact
Carol A. Strickland
919-568-0894
www.CarolAStrickland.com
