Errors.AI Launches Free AI-Powered Platform to Revolutionise Code Debugging and Security Analysis for Developers

Errors.AI today announced the launch of its free platform designed to help developers instantly detect and resolve code errors and security vulnerabilites. Using advanced AI, the tool provides real-time analyse for syntax errors, logic flaws, and common security risks like SQL injection and XSS. Errors.AI supports direct code input, file uploads, and GitHub integration, offering a powerful, privacy-focused solution for developers to write cleaner, more secure code faster.