Errors.AI Launches Free AI-Powered Platform to Revolutionise Code Debugging and Security Analysis for Developers
Errors.AI today announced the launch of its free platform designed to help developers instantly detect and resolve code errors and security vulnerabilites. Using advanced AI, the tool provides real-time analyse for syntax errors, logic flaws, and common security risks like SQL injection and XSS. Errors.AI supports direct code input, file uploads, and GitHub integration, offering a powerful, privacy-focused solution for developers to write cleaner, more secure code faster.
Manchester, United Kingdom, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Errors.AI, a new innovator in developer tools, today announced the official launch of its groundbreaking and free platform designed to streamline the code review process. Errors.AI leverages artificial intelligence to provide developers with instant, accurate, and actionable feedback on their code, helping them identify and fix bugs and security vulnerabilities with unprecedented speed and efficiency.
In today's fast-paced development environment, developers spend a significant amount of time debugging and ensuring their code is secure. Errors.AI addresses this challenge head-on by offering a sophisticated yet easy-to-use tool that integrates seamlessly into the developer workflow. The platform's core mission is to empower developers to write better code, faster, without compromising on security or privacy.
"We built Errors.AI because we believe that every developer should have access to powerful tools that help them write clean, secure, and error-free code," said the creator of Errors.AI. "By offering it for free, we are providing a valuable resource to the developer community to enhance their workflow and code quality. Our AI-powered analyse goes beyond traditional linters, providing deeper insights into potential logic flaws and security risks."
Key Features of Errors.AI:
• Advanced AI-Powered Analysis: The platform's AI engine detects a wide range of issues, including complex syntax errors, subtle logic flaws, unhandled exceptions, and asynchronous programming problems.
• Comprehensive Security Scanning: Errors.AI scans for common security vulnerabilities such as SQL injection, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS), insecure authentication, and sensitive data exposure, providing developers with the insights they need to build more secure applications.
• Multiple Input Methods: To ensure flexibility, developers can paste code directly into the interface, upload entire projects as ZIP files, or connect their GitHub repositories for seamless analyse.
• Privacy-First Design: Errors.AI is designed with privacy in mind. The platform does not store any user code, ensuring that proprietary information remains secure and confidential.
• Intuitive, Developer-Focused Interface: The platform features a clean, terminal-inspired aesthetic that is both visually appealing and highly functional, providing a focused environment for code analyze.
Errors.AI is poised to become an essential tool for individual developers and teams looking to improve their code quality and security posture. By automating the tedious aspects of code review, the platform allows developers to focus on what they do best: building innovative software.
About Errors.AI
Errors.AI is a project dedicated to providing developers with advanced, AI-powered tools for code analyse and security scanning. With a focus on privacy, usability, and delivering powerful tools to the developer ecosystem, Errors.AI aims to empower developers to write cleaner, more secure code with confidence.
Availability
Errors.AI is available immediately and can be accessed for free at Errors.AI.
Contact
Lampstand ConsultingContact
Tolulope Olufohunsi
+13438875605
https://lampstand.consulting
