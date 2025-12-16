A New Chapter in 2025: TransTint® Joins General Finishes
General Finishes has officially welcomed TransTint® Wood Dyes into its family of premium, American-made brands.
East Troy, WI, December 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- General Finishes is excited to share some big news. A leading U.S. manufacturer of premium water and oil-based wood coatings has officially welcomed TransTint® Wood Dyes into its family of brands. This union brings together two American companies built on woodworking craftsmanship, innovation, and excellence.
For more than twenty years, TransTint® has been trusted by fine furniture makers, luthiers, and woodworking professionals for its rich, vibrant colors and unmatched versatility. Now, under the General Finishes umbrella, the TransTint® line enters a new era of support, distribution, and product development while remaining proudly made in America.
It’s a natural fit for both brands. General Finishes, known for its high-quality clear and topcoat finishes, now brings its manufacturing expertise and commitment to excellence to the TransTint® line. By bringing TransTint® under the General Finishes umbrella, a shared legacy of delivering professional-grade products that help makers bring their visions to life is continued.
General Finishes is excited for the next chapter and look forward to offering even more tools, colors, and customization options.
Adam Doolittle
888-642-0947
transtintdyes.com
