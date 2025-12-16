A New Chapter in 2025: TransTint® Joins General Finishes

General Finishes has officially welcomed TransTint® Wood Dyes into its family of premium, American-made brands. This partnership unites two companies rooted in craftsmanship and innovation. Trusted for over 20 years by furniture makers and woodworkers, TransTint® now benefits from expanded support and distribution while maintaining the same vibrant color performance makers rely on.