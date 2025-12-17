California Caviar Company Announces Launch of Private Sturgeon Founders’ Club
California Caviar Company, LLC announced the launch of its Private Sturgeon Founders’ Club, an opportunity to own a sturgeon and enjoy a decade-long harvest of regenerative, no-kill caviar. Founded by Deborah Keane, the woman-owned company is a pioneer in sustainable aquaculture and holds the exclusive U.S. patent for no-kill caviar production, setting a new global standard for ethical luxury.
Sausalito, CA, December 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- California Caviar Company, LLC (“CCC”), a U.S.-based producer of sustainably farmed caviar, today announced the launch of its Private Sturgeon Founders’ Club (PSFC), a new program that allows participants to sponsor an individual sturgeon and receive an annual caviar allotment over a multi-year period.
The Private Sturgeon Founders’ Club introduces a consumer participation model tied to long-term sturgeon stewardship and regenerative aquaculture practices. Through the program, members are associated with a single fish and receive caviar harvested using California Caviar Company’s no-kill production methods, which allow roe extraction without harming the sturgeon.
“For me, this work has always been rooted in integrity—respect for the fish, care for the environment, and a commitment to quality,” said Deborah Keane, founder and CEO of California Caviar Company. “The Founders’ Club is an extension of the practices we’ve developed over decades and offers a way to share that process more directly with our community.”
Founded in 2007, California Caviar Company is a vertically integrated, woman-owned and woman-run caviar producer specializing in white sturgeon caviar. The company supplies caviar to chefs, restaurants, and culinary professionals across the United States and has received industry recognition for its production methods and product quality.
California Caviar Company was among the first U.S. producers to implement no-kill caviar harvesting techniques, utilizing the Koehler method to extract roe while preserving the life of the fish. The company holds the exclusive U.S. master patent related to this process and continues to focus on responsible aquaculture, traceability, and long-term fish health.
Additional information about the Private Sturgeon Founders’ Club, including participation details, is available upon request.
About California Caviar Company, LLC
California Caviar Company, LLC is a U.S.-based producer of sustainably farmed caviar, founded by Deborah Keane. The company focuses on ethical aquaculture practices, innovation in no-kill harvesting methods, and the production of high-quality sturgeon caviar.
For more information, visit:
www.californiacaviar.com
Media Inquiries
Members of the media may request interviews, media assets, or farm visits.
Media Contact
Bianca Beatty
RAVEN + CO for California Caviar Company
info@ravenandcompany.com
239-961-8908
