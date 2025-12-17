California Caviar Company Announces Launch of Private Sturgeon Founders’ Club

California Caviar Company, LLC announced the launch of its Private Sturgeon Founders’ Club, an opportunity to own a sturgeon and enjoy a decade-long harvest of regenerative, no-kill caviar. Founded by Deborah Keane, the woman-owned company is a pioneer in sustainable aquaculture and holds the exclusive U.S. patent for no-kill caviar production, setting a new global standard for ethical luxury.