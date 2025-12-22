Author Michael Ruggiero's New Audiobook, "7th Soul: Seven is a very mystical number," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Young Woman Who is Destined to Save the World

The recent audiobook release “7th Soul: Seven is a very mystical number” from Audiobook Network author Michael Ruggiero is a compelling story that follows Coby, a young woman who is destined from an early age to accomplish great things. After graduating from West Point, she discovers her fate is to protect the world from a dangerous threat, leading her to take many calculated risks.