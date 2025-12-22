Author Michael Ruggiero's New Audiobook, "7th Soul: Seven is a very mystical number," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Young Woman Who is Destined to Save the World
The recent audiobook release “7th Soul: Seven is a very mystical number” from Audiobook Network author Michael Ruggiero is a compelling story that follows Coby, a young woman who is destined from an early age to accomplish great things. After graduating from West Point, she discovers her fate is to protect the world from a dangerous threat, leading her to take many calculated risks.
Carmel, IN, December 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael Ruggiero, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as the founder of ATV Broadcast, has completed his new audiobook “7th Soul: Seven is a very mystical number,” a stirring tale of a young woman’s heroic journey to fulfill her destiny and save the world from the brink of destruction.
In 1983, author Michael Ruggiero founded ATV Broadcast, a media consulting firm. He later joined Perennial Pictures Film Corp., an animation studio that has produced fourteen television specials and a video feature The studio also created www.crawfordthecat.com, which has amassed over twelve million web viewers. He currently sits on the Board of the Mozel Sanders Foundation, a fifty-three-year-old organization that feeds the hungry. Born in Philadelphia, Michael N. Ruggiero now resides in Carmel, Indiana, with his beautiful wife, Carol.
Ruggiero shares, “After six lost babies, a mystic tells Dina Rodriguez the souls of the lost babies are in her baby. Seven good natured souls that will play a key role in guiding Coby’s life to an extraordinary destiny.”
“After she graduates from West Point at the top of her class, Coby is assigned to a harrowing mission to stop the diabolical plans of vengeful Fahid from destroying the entire capitalistic system of the Western world. At great peril to herself and her family, Coby is compelled to make numerous sacrifices.
“Fahid returns to even the score in a harrowing experience that only Coby and the seven souls can survive.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Michael Ruggiero’s new audiobook is a gripping thrill ride exploring themes of self-belief, curiosity, and love for one’s family. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “7th Soul” is sure to leave listeners on the edge of their seats, keeping them spellbound right up until the very end.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “7th Soul: Seven is a very mystical number” by Michael Ruggiero through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest-growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
In 1983, author Michael Ruggiero founded ATV Broadcast, a media consulting firm. He later joined Perennial Pictures Film Corp., an animation studio that has produced fourteen television specials and a video feature The studio also created www.crawfordthecat.com, which has amassed over twelve million web viewers. He currently sits on the Board of the Mozel Sanders Foundation, a fifty-three-year-old organization that feeds the hungry. Born in Philadelphia, Michael N. Ruggiero now resides in Carmel, Indiana, with his beautiful wife, Carol.
Ruggiero shares, “After six lost babies, a mystic tells Dina Rodriguez the souls of the lost babies are in her baby. Seven good natured souls that will play a key role in guiding Coby’s life to an extraordinary destiny.”
“After she graduates from West Point at the top of her class, Coby is assigned to a harrowing mission to stop the diabolical plans of vengeful Fahid from destroying the entire capitalistic system of the Western world. At great peril to herself and her family, Coby is compelled to make numerous sacrifices.
“Fahid returns to even the score in a harrowing experience that only Coby and the seven souls can survive.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Michael Ruggiero’s new audiobook is a gripping thrill ride exploring themes of self-belief, curiosity, and love for one’s family. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “7th Soul” is sure to leave listeners on the edge of their seats, keeping them spellbound right up until the very end.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “7th Soul: Seven is a very mystical number” by Michael Ruggiero through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest-growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories