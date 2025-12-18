Harmonious Workplaces Featured in TD Magazine as Leaders on Knowledge Transfer
“Plant the Seeds for Knowledge Transfer” Premiered in the December 2025 Issue
Palos Heights, IL, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Harmonious Workplaces is pleased to announce that Sharyl Volpe, Ben Kleinman, and Rich Cruz have co-authored a featured article in the December edition of TD Magazine, the flagship publication of the Association for Talent Development (ATD). The article, titled “Plant the Seeds for Knowledge Transfer,” offers an evidence-based roadmap for protecting institutional knowledge in an era of rapid workforce change.
In the article, Volpe, Kleinman, and Cruz highlight the urgent need for organizations to safeguard tacit knowledge as experienced employees retire, shift roles, or leave the workforce. Drawing from Industrial-Organizational Psychology, Organizational Development, and change leadership, they outline actionable steps for building learning cultures, empowering mentors, and designing systems that allow employees to thrive while ensuring continuity.
“We’re seeing a historic shift in workforce composition, and organizations can’t afford to lose mission-critical knowledge,” said co-author Sharyl Volpe, partner at Harmonious Workplaces. “A structured approach to knowledge transfer isn’t just a retention strategy; it’s a resilience strategy.”
“Knowledge transfer ensures continuity of what makes your organization unique. Why leave something so critical to chance? It doesn't have to be all or nothing. You can start small and blend in more components as you go,” added Ben Kleinman, partner at Harmonious Workplaces.
“As consultants, we see that the leaders who recognize that abrupt changes are overwhelming their workforce are challenged with respecting the current environment while fulfilling their responsibility to keep operations stable,” said Rich Cruz, partner at Harmonious Workplaces. “This article provides a blueprint to capture institutional knowledge as senior leaders choose to leave decades-long careers when it makes sense for them to do so.”
The publication aligns with Harmonious Workplaces’ broader initiative to equip organizations with tools that strengthen their culture, enhance adaptability, and prepare them for future transitions. Their Knowledge Continuity System™ supports clients in manufacturing, construction, healthcare, professional services, and nonprofit sectors by mapping critical knowledge, developing structured transfer processes, and building mentorship-driven learning cultures.
About the Authors
Rich Cruz, MSIOP, MBA, SHRM-CP is an Organizational Development and Change Leadership consultant, illustrator, and educator. He is the co-founder of Harmonious Workplaces, a consulting firm dedicated to building healthier workplaces through data-driven, people-centered strategies.
Sharyl Volpe, MSIOP and Ben Kleinman, MBA co-host The Harmonious Workplaces Podcast and co-author the Hermie the HR Hermit Crab cartoons and books alongside Cruz, offering practical insights into workplace culture, engagement, and organizational change.
For Media Inquiries, Contact:
Rich Cruz
Harmonious Workplaces
Email: info@harmoniousworkplaces.com
Phone: 708-297-1535
About Harmonious Workplaces
Harmonious Workplaces specializes in addressing workplace challenges through innovative solutions rooted in organizational development, industrial-organizational psychology, and strategic HR. With a focus on creating meaningful and lasting change, the consultancy helps organizations foster collaboration, engagement, and well-being.
