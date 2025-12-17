California Coast Credit Union Named One of America’s Best Credit Unions by Newsweek
San Diego, CA, December 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Newsweek has named California Coast Credit Union one of America’s Best Credit Unions. Cal Coast received the publication’s top five-star rating in their 2026 listing of America’s best credit unions and banks.
The annual ranking is based on Newsweek’s analysis of financial health, operational performance, and member satisfaction of more than 9,000 financial institutions across the country. They also reviewed more than 70,000 customer surveys, over one million social media reviews, and millions of app store reviews to determine this year’s rankings.
“Being named one of America’s Best Credit Unions by Newsweek is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the trust our members place in us every day,” said Todd Lane, President and CEO of California Coast Credit Union. “This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional member service, innovative financial solutions, and meaningful support for the communities we serve. At Cal Coast, we will continue to stand alongside local families, schools, and small businesses working together to build financial strength and opportunity.”
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County.
About California Coast Credit Union
With more than $3 billion in assets, Cal Coast serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit https://www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
