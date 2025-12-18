BDA Advises CDIB on Sale of JINTEX via MBO
New York, NY, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, CDIB Capital, has sold a majority stake in Jintex Corporation Ltd (“JINTEX”) to its founding family and existing management team, via a management buyout (“MBO”).
BDA Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to CDIB Capital on the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
JINTEX is a leading brand of sustainable auxiliaries in Asia. It develops, manufactures and sells specialty chemicals used in functional textiles, leather, electronics, and other industrial purposes.
Sabine Juang, Chief Executive Officer of JINTEX, said: “The transaction represents a significant milestone and the start of a new chapter for JINTEX. We’ve built strong confidence and proven success in several industries. We believe that specialty functional chemicals can contribute to the sustainability of our societies. We extend our sincere gratitude to CDIB Capital for their dedication and valuable partnership throughout our partnership.”
Steven Wu, Managing Director of CDIB Capital, said: “It’s been an exciting journey with JINTEX. Sabine and the management team have executed the company’s strategic vision with exceptional skill. We take pride in having supported JINTEX’s development in recent years. I also want to acknowledge the great efforts of the BDA team, whose professionalism, market insight, and unwavering commitment were instrumental in ensuring a seamless process.”
Anthony Siu, Partner and Head of BDA Shanghai, said “We’re proud to have supported CDIB Capital in this strategically significant transaction. The successful MBO of JINTEX underscores our ability to deliver tailored solutions, and to execute complex deals that align with our clients’ long-term objectives in the evolving market.”
Deal team
· Anthony Siu, Partner, Shanghai
· Dorothy Cai, Senior Advisor, Hong Kong
· Kevin Lu, Director, Shanghai
· Jeff Yeung, CFA, CPA, Vice President, Hong Kong
· Xiao Kun Li, Vice President, Shanghai
· Vincent Lai, Associate, Hong Kong
About JINTEX
Established in 1978, JINTEX is a leading brand of specialty chemicals in Taiwan and across Asia. It develops, manufactures and sells sustainable auxiliaries and chemicals used in functional textiles, leather, electronics, and other industrial purposes. With cutting-edge chemical technology, it is committed to improving industrial added value. As a green pioneer in specialty functional chemicals, JINTEX is committed to the field of sustainable chemistry and has successively launched a variety of non-toxic, bio-based, environmentally friendly products that comply with EHS standards. https://www.jintex-chemical.com/
About CDIB Capital
CDIB Capital was established in 2006, as the private equity arm of China Development Financial (“CDF”) with the objective to deploy and diversify its proprietary capital outside Taiwan. CDF is one of the largest and most established merchant banking groups in Greater China, and Taiwan’s first and leading direct investment firm, with over 50 years of investing experience across the region. CDIB Capital has access to the breadth and strength of CDF’s platform, which offers advantages including significant proprietary deal-sourcing, deep industry expertise, extensive network and capital market capabilities, typically not available to stand-alone private equity managers. https://www.cdibcapitalgroup.com/en
About BDA
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with 30 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services, Sustainability and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes. BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc, a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. bdapartners.com
Contact
BDA Partners
Euan Rellie
212-265-5300
www.bdapartners.com
Euan Rellie
212-265-5300
www.bdapartners.com
