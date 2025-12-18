BDA Advises MEDIPOST on Growth Capital Raise
New York, NY, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client MEDIPOST, a leading stem cell therapeutics & cord blood banking biotech company in Korea, has raised growth capital.
The round was led by existing shareholders, SkyLake Equity Partners and Crescendo Equity Partners, with new participation from Woori Private Equity Asset Management and NH Private Equity. The transaction comprised a primary issue of convertible bonds, raising KRW205bn (US$140m).
BDA was the exclusive financial advisor to MEDIPOST.
MEDIPOST is a leading stem cell therapeutics & cord blood banking biotechnology player, established in 2000 and listed on the Korea Exchange, with over 20 years’ operating history. The company is Korea’s leading cord blood banking service provider, and has expanded into allogeneic stem cell–based therapeutics and regenerative medicine, leveraging proprietary expertise in umbilical cord blood–derived stem cell technologies. MEDIPOST’s flagship product, CARTISTEM®, received full market authorization (BLA) approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) in the early 2010s and is an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell therapy indicated for degenerative knee osteoarthritis (KOA).
CARTISTEM is undergoing clinical trials in the US and Japan. The proceeds from this capital raise will be used to fund the ongoing clinical trials. In 2022, Skylake Equity Partners and Crescendo Equity Partners acquired a control stake in the Company.
Howard Lee, Partner and Head of BDA, Seoul, said: “We’re delighted to have advised MEDIPOST on this growth capital raise. Despite the inherent regulatory and development complexities in the stem cell therapeutics sector, this transaction demonstrates that companies with proven clinical assets and differentiated platforms continue to attract strong investor support.”
Andrew Huntley, Managing Partner and Head of Healthcare, BDA, added, “MEDIPOST has established itself as a rare, fully integrated stem cell therapeutics platform, with years of real-world clinical evidence in Korea through its CARTISTEM degenerative KOA product. This financing will support the advancement of its US and Japan clinical programs, with much larger addressable markets, and expand the company’s global footprint in regenerative medicine. We’re pleased to have supported MEDIPOST and its shareholders through this important milestone. We look forward to the company building on its strong scientific and clinical foundations.”
Deal team
· Howard Lee, Partner, Seoul
· Andrew Huntley, Managing Partner, London
· Hyunjoo Kwak, Managing Director, Seoul
· Seongsik Nam, Associate, Seoul
· Sanghyuk Seon, Analyst, Seoul
About MEDIPOST
Established in 2000, MEDIPOST is a leading Korean biopharmaceutical company with an integrated platform spanning stem cell therapeutics, cord blood banking, health supplements, and CDMO. The company’s flagship product, CARTISTEM, is a first-in-class cord blood–derived stem cell therapy for osteoarthritis, which has been commercialized in Korea and is under late-stage clinical development in the US and Japan. https://www.medi-post.co.kr/
About Skylake
Established in 2019, SkyLake Equity Partners is a private equity firm based in South Korea. SkyLake primarily focuses on domestic buyout opportunities in information technology, industrials, and consumer products. SkyLake is one of the largest technology-focused PEs, in Korea, with a particular focus on Buyout Investments. SkyLake Investment Co is an alternative asset management firm, investing into companies with high growth potential in the ICT and ICT-convergence sectors. SkyLake seeks to contribute to the industrial development of Korea, maximizing the value of invested companies through proactive management involvement as a majority shareholder or by directly managing companies to achieve high returns. http://skylakepe.com/
About Crescendo
Crescendo Equity Partners is a private equity firm based in Seoul. Crescendo was founded in 2012 by Dr Kevin Kidoo Lee with the backing of Peter Thiel, founder of PayPal and a leading tech entrepreneur and investor. Crescendo focuses on mid cap companies with differentiated technology and strong international growth potential. Crescendo is a strategic partner as well as a financial investor in both the emerging and traditional technology sectors. https://crescendoep.com/?ckattempt=1
About Woori Private Equity
Woori Private Equity Asset Management is a Korean private equity firm established in 2006 and a subsidiary of Woori Financial Group, one of Korea’s leading financial holding companies. The firm focuses on growth capital and buyout investments in small and mid-size enterprises, employing flexible investment strategies across equity, mezzanine, and structured solutions to drive sustainable, long-term value creation. https://www.wooripe.co.kr/#section5
About NH Private Equity
NH Private Equity is the private equity division of NH Investment & Securities, a subsidiary of NH Financial Group. It serves as the group’s core investment platform, focusing on private equity, acquisition finance, and structured investments. https://www.nhsec.com/
About BDA
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with 30 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services, Sustainability and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes. BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc, a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. bdapartners.com
The round was led by existing shareholders, SkyLake Equity Partners and Crescendo Equity Partners, with new participation from Woori Private Equity Asset Management and NH Private Equity. The transaction comprised a primary issue of convertible bonds, raising KRW205bn (US$140m).
BDA was the exclusive financial advisor to MEDIPOST.
MEDIPOST is a leading stem cell therapeutics & cord blood banking biotechnology player, established in 2000 and listed on the Korea Exchange, with over 20 years’ operating history. The company is Korea’s leading cord blood banking service provider, and has expanded into allogeneic stem cell–based therapeutics and regenerative medicine, leveraging proprietary expertise in umbilical cord blood–derived stem cell technologies. MEDIPOST’s flagship product, CARTISTEM®, received full market authorization (BLA) approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) in the early 2010s and is an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell therapy indicated for degenerative knee osteoarthritis (KOA).
CARTISTEM is undergoing clinical trials in the US and Japan. The proceeds from this capital raise will be used to fund the ongoing clinical trials. In 2022, Skylake Equity Partners and Crescendo Equity Partners acquired a control stake in the Company.
Howard Lee, Partner and Head of BDA, Seoul, said: “We’re delighted to have advised MEDIPOST on this growth capital raise. Despite the inherent regulatory and development complexities in the stem cell therapeutics sector, this transaction demonstrates that companies with proven clinical assets and differentiated platforms continue to attract strong investor support.”
Andrew Huntley, Managing Partner and Head of Healthcare, BDA, added, “MEDIPOST has established itself as a rare, fully integrated stem cell therapeutics platform, with years of real-world clinical evidence in Korea through its CARTISTEM degenerative KOA product. This financing will support the advancement of its US and Japan clinical programs, with much larger addressable markets, and expand the company’s global footprint in regenerative medicine. We’re pleased to have supported MEDIPOST and its shareholders through this important milestone. We look forward to the company building on its strong scientific and clinical foundations.”
Deal team
· Howard Lee, Partner, Seoul
· Andrew Huntley, Managing Partner, London
· Hyunjoo Kwak, Managing Director, Seoul
· Seongsik Nam, Associate, Seoul
· Sanghyuk Seon, Analyst, Seoul
About MEDIPOST
Established in 2000, MEDIPOST is a leading Korean biopharmaceutical company with an integrated platform spanning stem cell therapeutics, cord blood banking, health supplements, and CDMO. The company’s flagship product, CARTISTEM, is a first-in-class cord blood–derived stem cell therapy for osteoarthritis, which has been commercialized in Korea and is under late-stage clinical development in the US and Japan. https://www.medi-post.co.kr/
About Skylake
Established in 2019, SkyLake Equity Partners is a private equity firm based in South Korea. SkyLake primarily focuses on domestic buyout opportunities in information technology, industrials, and consumer products. SkyLake is one of the largest technology-focused PEs, in Korea, with a particular focus on Buyout Investments. SkyLake Investment Co is an alternative asset management firm, investing into companies with high growth potential in the ICT and ICT-convergence sectors. SkyLake seeks to contribute to the industrial development of Korea, maximizing the value of invested companies through proactive management involvement as a majority shareholder or by directly managing companies to achieve high returns. http://skylakepe.com/
About Crescendo
Crescendo Equity Partners is a private equity firm based in Seoul. Crescendo was founded in 2012 by Dr Kevin Kidoo Lee with the backing of Peter Thiel, founder of PayPal and a leading tech entrepreneur and investor. Crescendo focuses on mid cap companies with differentiated technology and strong international growth potential. Crescendo is a strategic partner as well as a financial investor in both the emerging and traditional technology sectors. https://crescendoep.com/?ckattempt=1
About Woori Private Equity
Woori Private Equity Asset Management is a Korean private equity firm established in 2006 and a subsidiary of Woori Financial Group, one of Korea’s leading financial holding companies. The firm focuses on growth capital and buyout investments in small and mid-size enterprises, employing flexible investment strategies across equity, mezzanine, and structured solutions to drive sustainable, long-term value creation. https://www.wooripe.co.kr/#section5
About NH Private Equity
NH Private Equity is the private equity division of NH Investment & Securities, a subsidiary of NH Financial Group. It serves as the group’s core investment platform, focusing on private equity, acquisition finance, and structured investments. https://www.nhsec.com/
About BDA
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with 30 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services, Sustainability and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes. BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc, a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. bdapartners.com
Contact
BDA PartnersContact
Euan Rellie
212-265-5300
www.bdapartners.com
Euan Rellie
212-265-5300
www.bdapartners.com
Categories