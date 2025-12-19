Trackspikes.Co® & Pacific World Marketing, LLC Partner to Bring Athlete-Driven Innovation to the Track / Newly Licensed Patented Product Trackspikes® Shield Covers

Trackspikes.Co , Pacific World Marketing, LLC, and Inventor/Track Coach Client Randall E of Glen Burnie, MD launch newly licensed Trackspikes® Shield Covers - Designed by and for Track Athletes, the Shield Covers deliver off-track protection like never before; Easily slip on the shield cover over any pair of Track spikes to allow immediate and SAFE walking off the track and on hard surfaces, preventing falls and preserving your spikes with every step.