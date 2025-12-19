Trackspikes.Co® & Pacific World Marketing, LLC Partner to Bring Athlete-Driven Innovation to the Track / Newly Licensed Patented Product Trackspikes® Shield Covers
Trackspikes.Co , Pacific World Marketing, LLC, and Inventor/Track Coach Client Randall E of Glen Burnie, MD launch newly licensed Trackspikes® Shield Covers - Designed by and for Track Athletes, the Shield Covers deliver off-track protection like never before; Easily slip on the shield cover over any pair of Track spikes to allow immediate and SAFE walking off the track and on hard surfaces, preventing falls and preserving your spikes with every step.
Brentwood, CA, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Trackspikes.co the athlete-powered brand trusted by Olympic medalists and track athletes worldwide, in partnership with Pacific World Marketing, LLC, a Product Development & Licensing Specialist, has officially launched the Trackspikes® Shield Covers, Designed to solve one of track and field’s most common off-track problem, the Shield Covers are a purpose-built solution designed to protect track spikes, preserve performance, and extend the life of elite footwear.
The Trackspikes® Shield Covers were developed for athletes who are tired of heel-walking, slipping on concrete, or changing shoes every time they step off the track. The Shield Covers easily slip on over track spikes to provide a comfortable, walkable fit while delivering real traction on hard surfaces. Built tough to guard spike plates and pins from concrete and impact damage, they allow athletes to move confidently and safely beyond the track without risking falls or sacrificing their equipment.
Licensed by Trackspikes.co, the Shield Covers reflect the brand’s athlete-first philosophy and deep connection to the global track community. Every detail was shaped by real athlete use cases—where convenience, safety, and durability matter just as much as performance.
“When we were approached by the agency on behalf of the patent owners we knew this product had a real fit in the track community,” said Peter M. CEO & Owner of Trackspikes.co. “Walking on hard materials off the track has always been a problem so we knew this was a great solution.”
The product’s journey from idea, to licensed, to market-ready innovation was led by Pacific World Marketing, LLC, their Track Coach of a Client, Randall E, of Glen Burnie, MD, along with the partnership with Trackspikes.co to bring the Shield Covers to life. Pacific World Marketing, LLC played a central role in product positioning, marketing strategy, and securing the official license agreement—connecting an inventor-driven solution with one of the most trusted athlete-backed brands in track and field.
“This launch represents exactly what we do,” said Kenneth J. Maghuyop CEO of Pacific World Marketing, LLC. “We work with everyday inventors to align them with the right brand partners, and bring ideas from just a patented concept, to a Licensed Product on store shelves and selling today! Trackspikes.co was the perfect Athlete Backed partner for this innovation.”
The collaboration highlights Pacific World Marketing, LLC’s expertise in helping inventors navigate licensing, brand partnerships, and go-to-market execution—while reinforcing Trackspikes.co’s commitment to delivering solutions built by and for athletes.
Now available through Trackspikes.co, the Trackspikes® Shield Covers will help Athletes, coaches, and programs everywhere with a safer way of maneuvering off the track without needing to constantly remove their spikes.
For more information, visit trackspikes.co.
About Trackspikes.co - trackspikes.co
Trackspikes.co is an athlete-driven brand partnered with Olympic medalists and track athletes worldwide. Focused on innovation rooted in real competition, the company delivers products designed to support performance, protection, and everyday athlete needs.
About Pacific World Marketing, LLC - pacificworldmarketing.com
Pacific World Marketing, LLC is a 25 year Veteran as a strategic marketing and licensing firm that helps inventors bring patented products & ideas to life through brand partnerships, license agreements, and go-to-market strategy. With a focus on aligning Everyday Inventors Innovations with trusted brands, Pacific World Marketing, LLC turns patented ideas into market-ready solutions. “We Didn’t Invent Marketing, We Perfected It”™
Contact
Pacific World MarketingContact
Cody Jaime, Vice President
(925) 634-1140
https://pacificworldmarketing.com
Peter M Trackspikes CEO
peter@trackspikes.co
