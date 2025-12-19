The Post Oak Group Launches as Houston's Premier Middle-Market Investment Bank
The Post Oak Group, a Houston-based investment bank, today announced its official launch as a comprehensive middle-market advisory platform offering integrated capital markets and M&A services to companies ranging from emerging growth businesses to established middle-market enterprises.
Houston, TX, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Founded by seasoned investment banking professionals, The Post Oak Group addresses a critical gap in the market: the need for institutional-grade advisory services delivered with boutique attention throughout a company's entire growth trajectory. The firm's integrated platform supports transactions from early-stage seed and growth capital raises through later-stage liquidity events and exits.
"The middle market has long been underserved by fragmented advisory services that force companies to work with multiple firms as they scale," said Anthony Treistman, Managing Partner at The Post Oak Group. "We've built a platform that provides continuity, strategic alignment, and institutional expertise at every inflection point in a company's lifecycle."
Comprehensive Advisory Platform
The Post Oak Group's service offerings span the full spectrum of investment banking services. Capital markets advisory provides comprehensive capital formation services for companies at all stages, from pre-seed and seed rounds through Series A, B, C, and growth equity raises. The platform connects founders and management teams with institutional investors, family offices, and strategic capital sources.
Mergers and acquisitions services include both sell-side and buy-side M&A advisory, guiding business owners through complex transactions. Beyond capital raises and M&A transactions, the firm provides ongoing strategic counsel to help management teams navigate critical decisions, optimize capital structures, and position companies for long-term value creation.
The Integrated Advantage
Unlike traditional investment banks that specialize in either capital markets or M&A, The Post Oak Group's integrated model allows clients to work with a single advisory partner throughout their entire journey. This approach eliminates the inefficiencies, knowledge gaps, and misaligned incentives that often result when companies must transition between multiple advisors.
"When a company raises growth capital with one firm and then three years later needs to execute an exit with a different firm, valuable institutional knowledge is lost," said Alexander Treistman, Managing Partner at The Post Oak Group. "Our model ensures continuity of relationships, deep understanding of each client's strategic objectives, and coordinated execution across all stages of growth."
This integrated structure delivers tangible benefits including reduced transaction friction, accelerated deal timelines, better alignment between capital raises and eventual exits, and ultimately superior outcomes for founders, shareholders, and investors.
Market Opportunity
The middle market represents a significant opportunity in investment banking. Companies with revenues between $10 million and $500 million often lack access to the sophisticated advisory services available to larger corporations, yet face equally complex strategic and financial decisions.
The Post Oak Group is positioned to serve this market with the resources and expertise typically associated with bulge bracket firms, combined with the personalized attention and entrepreneurial mindset of a boutique advisory practice.
The firm's Houston headquarters provides strategic advantages, positioning The Post Oak Group at the center of one of the nation's most dynamic business ecosystems. The Texas market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, with increasing entrepreneurial activity, robust M&A markets, and significant capital formation across industries including energy, healthcare, technology, industrials, and business services.
About The Post Oak Group
The Post Oak Group is a Houston-based investment bank focused on serving the middle market with a comprehensive suite of capital markets and M&A advisory services. The firm provides founders, shareholders, and investors with sophisticated, institutional-grade guidance at every stage of company growth. For more information, visit postoakgroup.co.
"The middle market has long been underserved by fragmented advisory services that force companies to work with multiple firms as they scale," said Anthony Treistman, Managing Partner at The Post Oak Group. "We've built a platform that provides continuity, strategic alignment, and institutional expertise at every inflection point in a company's lifecycle."
Comprehensive Advisory Platform
The Post Oak Group's service offerings span the full spectrum of investment banking services. Capital markets advisory provides comprehensive capital formation services for companies at all stages, from pre-seed and seed rounds through Series A, B, C, and growth equity raises. The platform connects founders and management teams with institutional investors, family offices, and strategic capital sources.
Mergers and acquisitions services include both sell-side and buy-side M&A advisory, guiding business owners through complex transactions. Beyond capital raises and M&A transactions, the firm provides ongoing strategic counsel to help management teams navigate critical decisions, optimize capital structures, and position companies for long-term value creation.
The Integrated Advantage
Unlike traditional investment banks that specialize in either capital markets or M&A, The Post Oak Group's integrated model allows clients to work with a single advisory partner throughout their entire journey. This approach eliminates the inefficiencies, knowledge gaps, and misaligned incentives that often result when companies must transition between multiple advisors.
"When a company raises growth capital with one firm and then three years later needs to execute an exit with a different firm, valuable institutional knowledge is lost," said Alexander Treistman, Managing Partner at The Post Oak Group. "Our model ensures continuity of relationships, deep understanding of each client's strategic objectives, and coordinated execution across all stages of growth."
This integrated structure delivers tangible benefits including reduced transaction friction, accelerated deal timelines, better alignment between capital raises and eventual exits, and ultimately superior outcomes for founders, shareholders, and investors.
Market Opportunity
The middle market represents a significant opportunity in investment banking. Companies with revenues between $10 million and $500 million often lack access to the sophisticated advisory services available to larger corporations, yet face equally complex strategic and financial decisions.
The Post Oak Group is positioned to serve this market with the resources and expertise typically associated with bulge bracket firms, combined with the personalized attention and entrepreneurial mindset of a boutique advisory practice.
The firm's Houston headquarters provides strategic advantages, positioning The Post Oak Group at the center of one of the nation's most dynamic business ecosystems. The Texas market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, with increasing entrepreneurial activity, robust M&A markets, and significant capital formation across industries including energy, healthcare, technology, industrials, and business services.
About The Post Oak Group
The Post Oak Group is a Houston-based investment bank focused on serving the middle market with a comprehensive suite of capital markets and M&A advisory services. The firm provides founders, shareholders, and investors with sophisticated, institutional-grade guidance at every stage of company growth. For more information, visit postoakgroup.co.
Contact
The Post Oak GroupContact
Anthony Treistman
+1 646-303-0968
https://www.postoakgroup.co
Anthony Treistman
+1 646-303-0968
https://www.postoakgroup.co
Categories