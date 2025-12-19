French American School of Puget Sound Appoints Barbara Martin as Next Head of School
Mercer Island, WA, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The French American School of Puget Sound (FASPS) has announced the appointment of Barbara Martin as its next Head of School, effective July 1, 2026. Ms. Martin will succeed Eric Thuau, who will complete his tenure at the end of the 2025–2026 academic year.
Ms. Martin currently serves as Head of School at the Lycée Français de Toronto and brings extensive experience leading international, bilingual schools through strategic growth, program expansion, and institutional development.
Her appointment follows a comprehensive global search led by the FASPS Board of Trustees and its Head of School Search Committee. The search attracted nearly 30 applicants, which were narrowed to nine high-potential candidates, five semi-finalists, and ultimately three finalists. Candidates were evaluated on leadership experience, references, and alignment with FASPS’s long-term priorities, including bilingual excellence, student well-being, community engagement, and strategic growth.
“Leading a Head of School search is one of the most important responsibilities entrusted to a Board of Trustees,” said Julien Hervet, Chair of the FASPS Board of Trustees. “After extensive deliberation, Barbara Martin emerged as the clear first choice of both the Search Committee and the Board. Her appointment was unanimously approved.”
Feedback from faculty, staff, parents, students, and alumni consistently emphasized Ms. Martin’s strong alignment with FASPS’s mission, values, and Franco-American identity. Trustees cited her strategic vision, transparent communication style, and proven ability to lead international schools through change while keeping students at the center of decision-making.
“I am profoundly honored to be joining a community so vibrant, thoughtful, and full of promise,” said Barbara Martin, Head of School Elect. “FASPS is a school with a strong sense of purpose—one that nurtures academic excellence, bilingualism, cultural openness, and genuine care for students’ well-being.”
Ms. Martin expressed gratitude to the Board of Trustees, the Search Committee, and Educators Collaborative consultants for their guidance throughout the process, and acknowledged Eric Thuau’s leadership during the transition.
The Board also thanked faculty and staff for their support during finalist visits and community engagement sessions. Additional opportunities to meet Ms. Martin and support a smooth transition will be shared in the coming months.
About the French American School of Puget Sound
The French American School of Puget Sound (FASPS) prepares students to thrive in a multicultural world by fostering global citizenship through a rigorous bilingual program. FASPS seamlessly integrates bilingualism across subjects like math, science, and history, allowing students to think, learn, and innovate in both French and English while benefiting from the cognitive advantages of a dual-language education.
Contact
