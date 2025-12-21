Brohn Homes Expands Into Houston, Growing Its Texas Legacy of Heart-Driven Homebuilding

Brohn Homes is expanding into Houston, bringing its heart-driven, people-first approach to homebuilding as communities formerly under the HistoryMaker Homes name transition to Brohn Homes. The move builds on a more than 75-year legacy in Houston, combining trusted local roots with Brohn Homes’ commitment to attainable pricing, thoughtful design, and a personalized homebuying experience for more Texans.