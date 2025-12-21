Brohn Homes Expands Into Houston, Growing Its Texas Legacy of Heart-Driven Homebuilding
Brohn Homes is expanding into Houston, bringing its heart-driven, people-first approach to homebuilding as communities formerly under the HistoryMaker Homes name transition to Brohn Homes. The move builds on a more than 75-year legacy in Houston, combining trusted local roots with Brohn Homes’ commitment to attainable pricing, thoughtful design, and a personalized homebuying experience for more Texans.
Houston, TX, December 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brohn Homes, a Texas-born homebuilder with over two decades of experience, is expanding into Houston as the HistoryMaker Homes Houston division become part of Brohn Homes. With this transition, Houston communities previously under the HistoryMaker name will now operate as Brohn Homes.
This expansion represents a thoughtful, purpose-driven step for Brohn Homes; one rooted in responsible growth, long-term relationships, and the belief that more Texans should have access to high-quality, affordable homes.
“Our heart has always been in building homes for Texans, and this expansion gives us the opportunity to serve even more people,” said Greg Barber, Chief Operations Officer for Brohn Homes. “We’re honored to continue a more than 75-year legacy in Houston with care, respect, and the belief that home should be accessible, meaningful, and built to last.”
What This Means for Houston Homebuyers
Brohn Homes will continue selling and building in the communities previously operated by Historymaker Homes in Houston, bringing expanded resources and processes designed to support both new and existing homeowners.
Brohn Homes is bringing to Houston:
· More home for your money, featuring innovative designs, thoughtful finishes, and real value without compromise
· Enhanced warranty coverage and dedicated homeowner support
· Refined, personalized care throughout the homebuying journey
· Moments that feel special, from milestone celebrations to small details that make a house feel like home
Building on a Strong Foundation
With over 75 years of experience, HistoryMaker Homes has been committed to quality, service, and reliability. “We are excited about the opportunity this creates for our team going forward as Brohn Homes in Houston. Our shared values and commitment to serving customers made this a natural alignment,” said Nelson Mitchell, CEO of HistoryMaker Homes.
Brohn Homes will honor that foundation while bringing the systems, support, and stability needed to sustain future growth in one of Texas’s fastest-growing markets.
“We are committed to making this transition smooth, supportive, and respectful of the history behind it,” said Barber. “The communities Houston residents know are not going away; we are simply building the next chapter.”
Serving More Texans, With the Same Heart
Brohn Homes will continue expanding across Central Texas while now launching in Houston with a diverse range of homes for first-time buyers, move-up buyers, and more.
Homebuyers can begin exploring Houston opportunities now at: BrohnHomes.com/Houston-Ready
About Brohn Homes
Brohn Homes has been building homes for Texans for more than 20 years, focusing on quality craftsmanship, attainable pricing, and a people-first experience. As a locally operated builder and a Clayton Company, we remain committed to thoughtful growth, long-term relationships, and the belief that home should be an opportunity for more people across Central Texas and now in Houston.
About HistoryMaker Homes
Founded in 1949, HistoryMaker Homes has been a long-standing Texas homebuilder known for quality craftsmanship and service. While they are exiting the Houston market, they will continue building homes in other Texas regions as they carry their legacy forward.
